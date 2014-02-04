Betsey Johnson Fall 2014: Inspired by Rihanna, ‘American Hustle,’ and Fire

Fashion Month kicks off in two days right here in New York, and our inboxes are currently being bombarded with enough designer sketches to paint a very well-illustrated picture of what we can expect on the Fall 2014 runways over the next few days. But there was one that really caught our eye.

Betsey Johnson’s sketch included the following description: “Betsey Johnson’s latest promises to cure all your winter woes with a runway can be summed up in one word: hot.” Johnson’s forthcoming collection—which we think might be a return to the active, lounge, and swimwear the designer focused on for Fall 2013, shortly after her declaration of bankruptcy in 2012—is inspired by “the smokin’ style of Rihanna” and the “sultry,” Oscar-nominated film “American Hustle.”

At first, all this had us wondering: is Betsey—who’s known for her larger-than-life, stunt-y catwalks— intending to actually set her runway on fire this season? We posed the question to Betsey’s publicist, who teased us with the following response: “There will not be actual fire, but there will be a hot surprise.” Whatever that means.

“I love Rihanna’s sexy funky style and the sizzling disco style of the girls in American Hustle,” Betsey also tells us. “The two come together in a hot flame of color and leave the runway scorching”

C’mon folks: Considering also that the sketch was accompanied by this image of fire, we’re pretty sure something is going to be set ablaze.

Also, here’s the invite to the show, which also recently hit our inboxes.

Check out the sketch below, and tell us: what do you think the kooky designer has up her sleeve for next Wednesday, when she debuts her Fall 2014 collection? Sound off below!