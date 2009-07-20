Betsey Johnson Digs Through Her Archive

Images from Betsey Johnson’s collaboration with Opening Ceremony have hit the web. The collection honors the 30th anniversary of Johnson’s line and as such features pieces from her archive.

These pieces definitely show that Betsey Johnson is as on-trend now as she ever was.

Of the collection, she said, “My favorite pieces were those black, dark punk Eighties times. I wanted to show my stretch story. Then I wanted to do my most iconic prints like the cherries for the comic-book girl…They look very timeless and Opening Ceremony wouldn’t let me change anything by a second. I mean how can you improve on some of these dresses! (laughs) There was always this harder side to me but it was hard to see it through the prints and ruffles.”

For a chance at some Betsey Johnson vintage originals, stop by the event that Paper Magazine is hosting with Housing Works this Thursday, July 23. You’re bound to find something good.

[Racked, Dazed Digital]