Betsey Johnson is Going to Be on Dancing with the Stars

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off today, and one New York designer has a little something extra to crow about: Cart-wheeling icon Betsey Johnson is joining the cast of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” for Season 19!

Holy Cow🐮 I’m going on Dancing With The Stars⭐️💃 #DWTS @DancingABC Tune in Sept 15! Xox💋💋 pic.twitter.com/mxx16JpuAn — Betsey Johnson (@xoBetseyJohnson) September 4, 2014

For those familiar with the effervescent Betsey, it’s a match made in heaven. Johnson loves tutus, over-the-top fashion, and cart-wheeling on the runway at the end of her Fashion Week shows. The woman is 72 years old and has the raw energy of a seven year-old. What’s more, we’re betting her costumes will eclipse anyone else’s. Heck, she could wear her own designs!

Julianne Hough is starting her hosting gig this season, so it should be a good season to start watching—even if you haven’t been a fan of the show’s prancing antics in the past.

The designer joins other stars like “Back to the Future” and “Caroline in the City” star Lea Thompson, Jonathan Bennet from “Mean Girls,” “Pretty Little Liars” Janel Parrish, and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”‘s Alfonso Ribeiro.

Tune in September 15th on ABC to see Betsey J in action!