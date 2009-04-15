Name: Bethenny Frankel

Occupation: Celebrity Natural Food Chef, star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York

Location: New York City

1. First things first: Where do you shop?

Ebay ebay ebay

Do you have a secret store?

Ebay and the website designerapparel.com



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Ballsy

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

A lasting relationship. Otherwise peeptoe pink platform Louboutins or the Mahina Louis Vuitton bag in ivory

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Zac Posen, Herve Leger, Michael Kors, Roland Mouret

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

No one. I hate extra stuff. My closet is edited perfectly and I give things away every day.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Designerapparel.com, facebook.com, bethennybakes.com, bravotv.com, ebay.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The 60’s. I would be so great in that mod look. I love that bouffant headband valley of the dolls look.

8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

My assistant Molly. She understands me completely and never steers me wrong although she only wears jeans and T’s and grew up on a farm.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Jessica rabbit



10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

White built in bra tanks from j crew, christian louboutin shoes, herve leger dress, victoria secret bras, lia sophia jewelry

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

over 600

12. Who is your style soul mate?

The owner of ebay



13. It’s your Final Supper—;who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Eggplant parm



14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

A massive red taffeta puffy sleeved disaster of a dress



15. What theme song best describes your life?

The boss by diana ross

Bethenny is also the celebrity chair of the upcoming Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s “Spring for a Cure” gala on April 24th at the Chelsea Art Museum. Please CLICK HERE for tickets to the event as well as inspirations for what to wear.