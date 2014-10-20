Get Excited: Bethenny Frankel is Returning to ‘Real Housewives of New York’

After a few lackluster seasons filled with stunty moments like prosthetic leg throwing, it looks like “The Real Housewives of New York” is bringing back its secret weapon: It was confirmed today that Bethenny Frankel will be returning to the Bravo reality show for Season 7.

While she occasionally made us want to watch with earplugs in, the always-candid Frankel was a fan favorite during her three seasons on the franchise, as evidenced by her two Bravo spin-off series “Bethenny Getting Married“ and “Bethenny Ever After.” She left reality TV to focus on her daytime talk show “Bethenny,” which was canceled last February, but received positive reviews.

As far as the other “Real Housewives” she’ll be bickering with (and swilling wine with)? Carole Radziwill, Heather Thomson, Kristen Taekman, LuAnn de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan have all been confirmed for Season 7. The aforementioned prosthetic leg-thrower Aviva Drescher, however, will not be returning.

“Bethenny is one of the most popular Housewives in the history of the franchise, and I couldn’t be more excited she is coming home to Bravo!,” the show’s executive producer and network honcho Andy Cohen said in a statement.

No matter what side of the fence you’re on when it comes to reality TV, there’s no denying it served the 43-year-old Frankel very well—apart from her now-defunct talk show, she’s written four cooking and self-help books and earned an estimated $100 million from selling her Skinnygirl cocktail company to Fortune Brands’ Beam Global.

