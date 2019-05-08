Bethenny Frankel Thinks We’re All Wearing Too Much Makeup

When you’re one of the most well-known women on television and in business, you don’t have time to consider what other people think of you. Real Housewives of New York star and businesswoman Bethenny Frankel is only concerned about being her most authentic self. In fact, she thinks that we’re all wearing too much makeup (literally and figuratively). During a recent appearance at BlogHerFood19, Frankel expressed her alarm over society’s lack of authenticity. As she put it— “You’re dressed like you’re Miss Tennessee”

For Frankel’s part, she has nothing to hide–certainly not behind extensive layers of makeup. For over a decade, Frankel has shared her personal life with fans, and we’ve seen the good–the bad and the ugly. She revealed, “I don’t care if someone likes me if I’m happy with who I am, and with what I’ve done. If I do something I don’t like and then someone’s upset by it that bothers me. That really will bother me. Just because it’s my relationship with myself. But if you try to please everybody in business, you end up pleasing no one. I’m not a pleaser.”

The Apprentice alum realized she was a lot smarter than she gave herself credit for once she got rolling in the business world. Listening to various executives and even her lawyers as she sat through meeting after meeting was an eye-opening experience. She explained,

I have been more correct than divorce lawyers, than business lawyers, than the people that did my Beam [Global] deal and I didn’t know anything about any of these things. I didn’t know anything about liquor, I didn’t know anything about divorces, and I’ve literally come up with things that have changed my life as a result. It makes me realize that other people aren’t as smart as I thought they were.

Still, being your authentic self doesn’t mean that you won’t stumble. Though Frankel is the force behind Skinnygirl lifestyle brand, has authored several books and founded her non-profit B Strong –she’s also fallen flat on her face more than once. She reflected, “When I fail, and I’ve failed so many times, I just pick myself up and brush myself off. You have to be invested at all times and regroup when you hit a roadblock.” The point, however, is to continue to press forward.” She joked, “Get to the finish line and then call yourself Mariah Carey.”