Beth Ditto Poses Nude on the Cover of LOVE Magazine

Beth Ditto released today a public statement about her choice to pose nude on the cover of LOVE Magazine. Beth Ditto is known not only for being the hard rocking lead singer of the band Gossip but also supporting positive body image by ignoring convention and not wearing deodorant or shaving her armpits.

Despite initial hesitations, Ditto only held a strategically placed tutu in her cover shoot with LOVE Magazine. Ditto explained:

You think ‘Oh what is this going to do? What am I doing this for?’ Then it’s like I thought ‘This is a really great challenge for myself’. I thought ‘Can I do this?’ Then I thought, ‘Well, why can’t I do this?’ Just to have the opportunity… maybe people will see a body like mine and then remember that we are actually the norm. We are what normal people look like. So I had to think about that… maybe this will inspire people.

I’m impressed at her gall and do find her brazen gesture inspiring. So inspired in fact that tomorrow I’m not even going to bother getting dressed. Actually… I basically didn’t wear pants today because my skirt is so effin’ short… So, getting close!