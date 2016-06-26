StyleCaster
See the Best Looks from the BET Awards Red Carpet

Photo: Getty Images

The BET Awards air tonight from Los Angeles, and naturally, the red carpet fashion is seriously impressive. First, the dancers from Beyoncé’s “Formation” video made the entrance of a lifetime in a riot of florals, ruffles, and lemon prints (that buzzing you hear is the Bey Hive going nuts). Host Tracee Ellis Ross wore skintight snakeskin, Alicia Keys opted for a batwing-sleeve jumpsuit, and Gabrielle Union slayed in a one-shoulder gown.

Our low-key favorite of the night though had to be 2 Chainz, who showed up in a $5,000 Gucci embroidered denim jacket—a smidge weather-inappropriate (it’s 85 degrees in LA right now), but awesome nonetheless.

Click through the gallery for the best looks from the BET Awards red carpet.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Gabrielle Union in Marc Jacobs

Janelle Monae in a Sass & Bide suit, Lack of Color hat, and H.Stern jewelry

The "Formation" dancers

Tracee Ellis Ross

Yara Shahidi in a Tracy Reese dress and Lili Claspe jewelry

Andra Day

Chloe and Halle Bailey

Eva Marcille

Karrueche Tran

Mya

2 Chainz in Gucci

Nandi Mngoma in Inga Madyibi

Yvette Nicole Brown

Quvenzhané Wallis

Tia Mowry in Roberto Cavalli

Meagan Good

