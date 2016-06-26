See the Best Looks from the BET Awards Red Carpet

The BET Awards air tonight from Los Angeles, and naturally, the red carpet fashion is seriously impressive. First, the dancers from Beyoncé’s “Formation” video made the entrance of a lifetime in a riot of florals, ruffles, and lemon prints (that buzzing you hear is the Bey Hive going nuts). Host Tracee Ellis Ross wore skintight snakeskin, Alicia Keys opted for a batwing-sleeve jumpsuit, and Gabrielle Union slayed in a one-shoulder gown.

Our low-key favorite of the night though had to be 2 Chainz, who showed up in a $5,000 Gucci embroidered denim jacket—a smidge weather-inappropriate (it’s 85 degrees in LA right now), but awesome nonetheless.

Click through the gallery for the best looks from the BET Awards red carpet.