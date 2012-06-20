How to Have The #BestNightEver in NYC

Hey StyleCaster readers! I’m Jeannine Morris from BeautySweetSpot.com and I’m honored to have partnered with StyleCaster and Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™ to show you how to have the Best Night Ever in New York City.

What does your best night ever look like? In New York, the city truly comes alive at night and the energy is electric! Whether you want to hang out with your girlfriends or go out on a hot date, I recommend checking out a speakeasy in Chelsea called Bathtub Gin. It’s hidden behind a coffee shop and the mixologists are fierce (not to mention cute!).

At Bathtub Gin, ask the bartender to mix you up their best-selling cocktail, a Slow Gin Ginger Sling. It’s so fresh and light: Trust me, after a few sips you’ll be ready to dance. Check out the ingredients below, it’s the perfect summer cocktail.

Sloe Gin Ginger Sling:

Beefeater Gin

Plymouth Sloe Gin

Cherry Heering

Orchard Apricot Liquer

Fresh Lime Juice

Ginger Extract

Can Syrup

Chilled Perrier

Where do you go out to have your Best Night ever? I’d love to know! Tweet us using #bestnightever to join in on the fun, and check out my video above for a peek inside my Best Night Ever in NYC.

