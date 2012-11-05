BestNightEver in NYC: Street Style From The Meatpacking District’s Hottest Party-Goers

If you’re looking for a hint of inspiration for what to wear for your next big Saturday night out, you can’t go wrong looking at what local fashion and art industry types are wearing on the cobblestone “catwalks” of the Meatpacking District in New York City. Recently The Vivant and CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ teamed up to host the #BestNightEver bash at Soho House New York, and we made sure to check out what guests were bringing to the sartorial table. Catching them on their way inside, we’ve captured some of our favorite party-going looks for you to peruse.

With a guest list teeming with style and beauty tastemakers and music insiders catching a performance by Brooklyn-based Body Language, the scene was a chic downtown mix. Whether sporting an on-trend dark lip, great looking hair, or studded booties, these street style stars had us at hello–and have us reimagining our own party looks for the holiday season.

Click through our slideshow above and make sure to check out our recap of the #BestNightEver event here for more pics and party-goers!

1 of 11 TEXTURE: This season texture is key. We're loving the mix of sequins, lace, and velvet these ladies are wearing. Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography BOLD LIP: Fall runways saw endless varieties of bold lips. Get this rich look with Yves Saint Laurent's Rough Pur Couture SPF 15 in Rouge Flamme ($32; sephora.com). Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography CHIC CLUTCHES: These lovelies know the importance of a chic clutch for nighttime. Try classic shapes from Coach in pops of color, like the Legacy leather double accordion zip ($248; coach.com). Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography WARM COLORS: Need an update to your mani routine? Sleek charcoals and mocha tones look super chic next to this season's brights. Try this polish by Nars in Storm Bird ($18; sephora.com). Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography CAT-EYE: You can't go wrong with a dramatic cat-eye to spice up your evening look. For expert control, try Bobbi Brown's Long-wear Gel Eyeliner ($22; sephora.com). Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography UNIQUE COLORS: This chic couple attractively coordinates on trend oxblood with lovely metallics. Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography LEATHER: Leather, leather everywhere. We're not complaining! We love how this party-goer dresses up a downtown army style jacket with some leather sleeves. Get the look with Staring at Stars faux leather sleeve Surplus jacket ($89; urbanoutfitters.com). Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography MIXED PRINTS: There's almost too much to love with these ladies–animal prints, pops of red, and abstract florals have us in a tizzy of style envy. The Diane von Furstenberg Drew Satchel tote ($495; shopbop.com) offers day to night flexibility and looks as hot as the one pictured above Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography MENSWEAR INSPIRED: We love the menswear twist on these cap toe booties paired with herringbone tights. Balenciaga's ribbed cap toe ankle boots ($1,085; barneys.com) fit the bill perfectly. Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography HIGH/LOW: Nothing says downtown cool like a mix of high/low. We like the dressier leather and chain bag paired with this graphic tee. Get the look with Balmain's printed cotton-jersey t-shirt ($735; net-a-porter.com). Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography KILLER BOOTS: This insider adds a little rock and roll to her ankle bootie routine. Imitate this style pro with these Cowboy Studded Ankle Boots ($129; zara.com). Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Photography




















