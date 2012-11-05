If you’re looking for a hint of inspiration for what to wear for your next big Saturday night out, you can’t go wrong looking at what local fashion and art industry types are wearing on the cobblestone “catwalks” of the Meatpacking District in New York City. Recently The Vivant and CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ teamed up to host the #BestNightEver bash at Soho House New York, and we made sure to check out what guests were bringing to the sartorial table. Catching them on their way inside, we’ve captured some of our favorite party-going looks for you to peruse.
With a guest list teeming with style and beauty tastemakers and music insiders catching a performance by Brooklyn-based Body Language, the scene was a chic downtown mix. Whether sporting an on-trend dark lip, great looking hair, or studded booties, these street style stars had us at hello–and have us reimagining our own party looks for the holiday season.
Click through our slideshow above and make sure to check out our recap of the #BestNightEver event here for more pics and party-goers!
#BestNightEver in NYC: Street Style From The Meatpacking District’s Hottest Party-Goers
