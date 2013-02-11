See the Best-Dressed Stars at the BAFTAs: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, More

With all the excitement going on in America this weekend (New York Fashion Week and a pretty stellar red carpet for the 2013 Grammys last night), we almost forgot that some of our favorite A-listers are have actually been abroad, attending the BAFTA awards in London.

Often dubbed ‘the British Oscars,’ the awards show honors the best in film, and some of the night’s glamorous winners included Anne Hathaway and Juno Temple. The real wins, however, were to be found on the red carpet, where starlets showed off an array of impressive gowns by designers like Christian Dior, Elie Saab, and Chanel. Clearly, these ladies are stepping up their style for the Oscars on February 24.

Click through for the best dressed stars at the BAFTAs, and let us know your favorites!