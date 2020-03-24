7 Zoom Background Ideas To Make Your Guests LOL, Including Kris Jenner’s House

Scroll To See More Images

In my younger and more vulnerable years (It’s a Gatsby reference), I was always a Skype gal. Now, as a ~mature adult~, I usually opt for FaceTime. However, given our current state of social distancing, I’ve been forced to face the fact that not all of my friends are card-carrying members of the iPhone club, and because we can’t all FaceTime, I’ve resorted to Zoom. TBH, I never imagined Zoom would play such a major role in my life, but I feel like I’m using it 24/7—hence why I’ve bothered researching the best Zoom backgrounds. Is it too much to ask that my Zoom work meetings look and feel a little different than my after-6 p.m. Zoom happy hours? I think not.

If you’re like, “Whoa wait, what’s Zoom? I’ve been social distancing by reading a good book and piecing together puzzles,” then props to you for managing to unplug and get offline for a little while, but some of us need face to (virtual) face interactions. Zoom is a video conferencing service much like Skype, and it’s a great way to stay connected for both work and play purposes. While you can buy plans starting at $14.99, the free package allows for meetings up to 40 minutes with up to 100 participants, and unlimited one-on-one meetings.

I digress—I’m not here to sell you on Zoom. I’m here to let the already-Zoom-obsessed amongst you know how many ~cool and fun~ Zoom virtual backgrounds exist to jazz up your video sessions. Read on for the best of the best to wow your work associates, happy hour partners, and whoever else you find yourself Zooming with. Is Zooming the correct verb here? I think so; let’s go with it.

1. A Tropical Escape

This is one of the already-included Zoom virtual backgrounds, ideal for anyone who wants their virtual happy hour to happen on island time. Set this background make yourself an at-home margarita (to the best of your bartending abilities).

2. Outer Space

Another already-included option! If the ~stay home~ movement has left you feeling a little trapped inside your own four walls, why not escape for a hot minute? In the words of Ariana Grande, “I’mma need space!”

3. Office Life

BTW, you can upload your own backgrounds to Zoom, too, so get creative. An office setting is the ideal background for your next big meeting. Just see if it doesn’t make your boss crack a smile.

4. Disney World

Disney almost never shuts down, but as of now, it’s gates are currently closed. Visit vicariously via Zoom.

5. Frozen Mountains

You know, in case you need to channel your inner Elsa and ~let something go~ during a stressful meeting.

6. The Brady Bunch

If you can line up your head with one of the gang’s, consider this background nailed.

7. Kris Jenner’s Entryway

Any KUWTK viewer will recognize Jenner’s iconic black-and-white floors. Trick them into thinking you’re social distancing with Kim, Kylie and the gang.