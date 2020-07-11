Dive Into Astrology With These Beginner Books

Astrology is everywhere these days. It’s on t-shirts, mugs, necklaces and everyone’s lips. The question “What’s your sign?” frequently pops up in conversation. It’s just as casual as someone asking what show you’re watching on Netflix. Maybe you want to see what the fuss is all about and find out what the heck Mercury retrograde is. Or perhaps you’ve dabbled a little bit. You read your horoscope every month or check the Co-Star app regularly. You just don’t know what any of it means, really.

It can provide some comfort when there doesn’t seem to be any structure in your life. The planets move in logical ways. That’s why we rounded up the best Zodiac books for you. Our three picks will demystify astrology. People have been studying the stars for thousands of years. You’ll learn about the difference signs, your birth chart, the history of astrology and more. The books below are for varying levels of interest. If you don’t know a Capricorn from a Taurus, we’ve got a basic book for you. Another pick will show you how to look deeper into yourself, so you can learn how your choices are impacted by your sign.

1. The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need

Learn all about your sign with this fan-favorite astrology book. In addition to reading about the vital differences between your Sun, Moon and Ascending signs, you’ll learn about the mythology and history of the Zodiac. This book also dives into compatibility between your sign and the other 11 sun signs. You’ll also get advice on how to manage certain aspects of your life based on your sign.

2. Astrology: Using the Wisdom of the Stars in Your Everyday Life

If you’ve only heard about astrology in passing and only know your star sign because friends have asked you many times, this is the book for you. Covered in beautiful illustrations, this book breaks down the basics in bullets and explains how you can apply astrology to your life. It doesn’t go into great depth about the Zodiac, but you’ll have a good understanding of your sign’s traits and how the planets can affect your life.

3. The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide to Astrology

If you want to learn how to read your own chart and make astrology a part of your daily life, you should check out this book. Filled with detailed black and white illustrations, author Juliana McCarthy helps you learn how to do that and more. Analyze energy maps, find out more about the planets and learn how you can use astrology to better your own life.