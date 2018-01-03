25 On-Trend Shoes to Shop at Zara Immediately

The occasional splurge on a spectacular pair of designer shoes can be well worth it. But when it comes to the trendier shoes you plan on wearing this season and forgetting about the next, fast fashion retailers like Zara are the place to go. You can grab a pair of sequined boots or patent leather brogues that will add immediate flair to your wardrobe without forcing your wallet to take a huge hit.
If you’re like us and feeling the post-holiday blues right now—and also wondering how to spend a small portion of the check your grandmother sent without using the whole thing—we’ve got 25 pieces of very good news for you.
Ahead, click through for the coolest pairs of kicks you can get on a dime at Zara right now, with on-trend features like animal print fabrics, metallic details, and bold colors (hi, fuschia).
Sequined high heel ankle boots, $70 at Zara
Multicoloured flatform brogues, $60 at Zara
Animal print high heel ankle boots, $80 at Zara
Star sneakers, $50 at Zara
Fuchsia high heel court shoes, $50 at Zara
Blue high heel metallic leather ankle boots, $70 at Zara
Ankle boots with metallic heels, $50 at Zara
Transparent mid-heel court shoes, $50 at Zara
Leather ankle boots with block heel, $100 at Zara
Stretch fabric high heel ankle boots, $80 at Zara
Leather high heel ankle boots, $119 at Zara
Metallic leather moccasins, $70 at Zara
T-Bar court shoes, $40 at Zara
High heel leather court shoes with buckles, $40 at Zara
Contrasting sneakers, $56 at Zara
Embroidered satin high heel ankle boots, $119 at Zara
Lilac high heel leather court shoes, $60 at Zara
Satin ankle boots with slogan, $50 at Zara
Mid-heel leather ankle boots, $50 at Zara
Flat embossed shoes with heel detail, $36 at Zara
Leather high heel boots with gathered detail, $60 at Zara
Over-the-knee high heel boots with contrasting toe, $30 at Zara
Flat multicolored over-the-knee boots, $30 at Zara
Two-tone high heel ankle boots, $30 at Zara
Flat leather ankle boots with embroidery and buckles, $50 at Zara