Land of the cheap thrills, home of the financially brave—Zara is the place to be if you want a little retail pick-me-up or, you know, grand ole shopping spree. They just make it so easy! Oh, those affordable prices! Those impossibly on-trend styles! Plus, pages on pages on pages of new Zara items to load up on. Sorry, wallet (but also, not sorry).

Rarely do you ever walk into a Zara store (or pull up zara.com) and not leave with something. First off, there are the basics. Looking for a simple white T-shirt or a classic pair of boyfriend jeans? Zara’s got it. You could even take it up a notch and search for a black, off-the-shoulder long-sleeve you spotted once on maybe an episode of Gossip Girl and want to pull off now in the year 2019, and—yep, Zara’s got that, too.

But, perhaps, what really gets me as an avid Zara shopper (I’ve even once proclaimed myself as an addict) are those wickedly chic stand-out pieces Zara keeps dropping. We’re talking a siren-red, all-sequin suit; slouchy faux leather boots and a matching faux leather midi skirt; heck, they even have one of those retro shoulder bags I’ve been scouring every vintage store for (you know, the kind that fits just ever so snuggly under your armpit—CHIC!!!!).

The best part is Zara’s always adding new styles. But if you don’t have the time to pick through all the hundreds of new pieces (or are just too overwhelmed by the thought of doing that—don’t blame ya), then you’re in luck. We’ve gone through picked out the best new Zara items worth buying this week and compiled them in a dandy list for you below.

We do this because we care. And also, we just really like to shop, so.

The best new Zara items to buy this week (September 3-10):

The 14 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $70
buy it

Sneakers with Suede Pieces

A neutral pair of dad sneakers with just the smallest pop of red. I need these for all the days I want to look athletic without actually exercising.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $70
buy it

Faux Leather Dress

I can't even explain to you how chic this is to me. Make it fall with a pair of slouchy leather boots (as shown here) or keep it summer with black leather sandals. Either way, if you wear this, I WANT TO BE YOU.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $40
buy it

Ottoman Leggings

Zara calls these pants "leggings," and honestly, that makes me like them even more. Just imagine these side slit leggings with a pair of strappy heeled sandals peeking out from underneath and just a basic white tee. Omg. Sold.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $129
buy it

Western Style Leather Crossbody Bag

Just LOOK at that fringe crawling up the strap. I'm not crying, you're crying.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $199
buy it

High Heeled Leather Boots

Cool, just found the fall boots I'll be wearing well into winter and spring (and beyond if the temperatures do so permit).

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
Blazer, zara.com $149
buy it
Pants, zara.com $90
buy it

Sequin Blazer and Pants

Weddings, galas, New Year's Eve—I'm ready.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $129
buy it

Laced Leather Heeled Ankle Boots

Thanks to these boots, and these boots alone, I would be okay if suddenly Victorian era clothing became the newest fashion trend.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $70
buy it

Faux Leather Skirt With Belt

I would like to wear this outfit everyday for the rest of my life!!!!!!!! Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $30
buy it

Bejeweled Padded Headband

Blair Waldorf is SHAKING over this perfectly gem-encrusted headband.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $40
buy it

Baguette Bag With Buckle

My dream is to pull a Bella Hadid and start dressing like 2002's Paris Hilton—what with the tiny tank top, tiny chihuahua, and tiny shoulder bag—and this bag is gonna help me do it.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $149
buy it

Buttoned Trench Coat

A chic, oversized twist on the classic trench coat.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
Coat, zara.com $129
buy it
Pants, zara.com $70
buy it

Oversized Jacquard Coat and Matching Pants

Imagine being your most powerful self, running around the city in this houndstooth set and a little cropped tee with an iced coffee in hand and your email inbox at zero. Wow. *Fans self*

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $36
buy it

Bejeweled Metal Belt

This belt just screams vintage, and it's making me scream, too.

STYLECASTER | The 15 Best Finds at Zara This Week
zara.com $80
buy it

Strappy Mid-Heel Leather Sandals

Did I just find the perfect square toe sandals? Yes, I think I just did.

