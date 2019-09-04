The 14 Best Finds at Zara This Week

Scroll To See More Images

Land of the cheap thrills, home of the financially brave—Zara is the place to be if you want a little retail pick-me-up or, you know, grand ole shopping spree. They just make it so easy! Oh, those affordable prices! Those impossibly on-trend styles! Plus, pages on pages on pages of new Zara items to load up on. Sorry, wallet (but also, not sorry).

Rarely do you ever walk into a Zara store (or pull up zara.com) and not leave with something. First off, there are the basics. Looking for a simple white T-shirt or a classic pair of boyfriend jeans? Zara’s got it. You could even take it up a notch and search for a black, off-the-shoulder long-sleeve you spotted once on maybe an episode of Gossip Girl and want to pull off now in the year 2019, and—yep, Zara’s got that, too.

But, perhaps, what really gets me as an avid Zara shopper (I’ve even once proclaimed myself as an addict) are those wickedly chic stand-out pieces Zara keeps dropping. We’re talking a siren-red, all-sequin suit; slouchy faux leather boots and a matching faux leather midi skirt; heck, they even have one of those retro shoulder bags I’ve been scouring every vintage store for (you know, the kind that fits just ever so snuggly under your armpit—CHIC!!!!).

The best part is Zara’s always adding new styles. But if you don’t have the time to pick through all the hundreds of new pieces (or are just too overwhelmed by the thought of doing that—don’t blame ya), then you’re in luck. We’ve gone through picked out the best new Zara items worth buying this week and compiled them in a dandy list for you below.

We do this because we care. And also, we just really like to shop, so.

The best new Zara items to buy this week (September 3-10):

Sneakers with Suede Pieces

A neutral pair of dad sneakers with just the smallest pop of red. I need these for all the days I want to look athletic without actually exercising.

Faux Leather Dress

I can’t even explain to you how chic this is to me. Make it fall with a pair of slouchy leather boots (as shown here) or keep it summer with black leather sandals. Either way, if you wear this, I WANT TO BE YOU.

Ottoman Leggings

Zara calls these pants “leggings,” and honestly, that makes me like them even more. Just imagine these side slit leggings with a pair of strappy heeled sandals peeking out from underneath and just a basic white tee. Omg. Sold.

Western Style Leather Crossbody Bag

Just LOOK at that fringe crawling up the strap. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

High Heeled Leather Boots

Cool, just found the fall boots I’ll be wearing well into winter and spring (and beyond if the temperatures do so permit).

Sequin Blazer and Pants

Weddings, galas, New Year’s Eve—I’m ready.

Laced Leather Heeled Ankle Boots

Thanks to these boots, and these boots alone, I would be okay if suddenly Victorian era clothing became the newest fashion trend.

Faux Leather Skirt With Belt

I would like to wear this outfit everyday for the rest of my life!!!!!!!! Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.

Bejeweled Padded Headband

Blair Waldorf is SHAKING over this perfectly gem-encrusted headband.

Baguette Bag With Buckle

My dream is to pull a Bella Hadid and start dressing like 2002’s Paris Hilton—what with the tiny tank top, tiny chihuahua, and tiny shoulder bag—and this bag is gonna help me do it.

Buttoned Trench Coat

A chic, oversized twist on the classic trench coat.

Oversized Jacquard Coat and Matching Pants

Imagine being your most powerful self, running around the city in this houndstooth set and a little cropped tee with an iced coffee in hand and your email inbox at zero. Wow. *Fans self*

Bejeweled Metal Belt

This belt just screams vintage, and it’s making me scream, too.

Strappy Mid-Heel Leather Sandals

Did I just find the perfect square toe sandals? Yes, I think I just did.