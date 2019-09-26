Zara’s New Styles This Week Are *Chef’s Kiss*

Scroll To See More Images

Given my current bank statement, I certainly have no business shopping right now. And yet, here I am, just scrolling through Zara’s latest drop and adding styles to my virtual shopping cart as if I know no fear, as if my credit card statement knows no bounds. You see, the thing is Zara is just too hard to resist. Whether it’s walking past a store front or typing the letter Z into the search bar and watching it auto-generate “zara.com,” the temptation to shop is real—and I am, frankly, tired of resisting!!!! So, for the greater good, I have gone ahead and visited the website (brave, I know), and I am now ready to report to you my findings: the best new items at Zara this week.

First off, I’d like to disclaim that there is absolutely nothing wrong with window shopping. Hell, I’d even say it’s healthy! Because, as recounted to me by a friend (me, the friend is me), sartorial celibacy does not work. It just further exacerbates the temptation to shop, and soon enough, you will find yourself in a deep, dark hole of debt and shame, shame, shame (I have absolutely no data to support this statement, so take this with a grain of salt).

Now that we have that out of the way—on to the picks! This week in Zara’s New In drop, we’re seeing a whole lot of fall boots and—what’s that? Are those leather heeled flip flops? There’s also a load of coats (both the trench and bomber kind) to get you pumped for autumn and super chic handbags, in case you’re in the market for a new work bag or night-out purse (Zara has it all). Below, see my top picks from Zara’s latest drop.

The best new Zara items to buy this week (September 24-October 1):

Pieced Leather Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots are every this season—but this black and white pair is a sure-fire standout.

Cropped Satin Effect Bomber Jacket

Ah, yes, another bomber jacket I can throw on over my workout clothes and trick everyone into thinking I’m super fit, when really I’m just trying to replicate Gigi Hadid getting photographed by hounds of paparazzi in SoHo. CHIC.

Baguette Bag With Buckle

This bag looks $$$, when it’s really just $.

Gathered Leather High Heeled Sandals

I saw Kendall Jenner wearing heeled flip flops while pumping gas at a gas station, so I bought heeled flip flops to pump gas at a gas station—JK, they’re just weird and cute, okay?

Cropped Blazer and Wide Leg Pants

Suits are coming back in a big way this year, and this cropped version is a super chic take on the classic silhouette.

Reversible XL Mona Lisa Tote Bag

“The perfect work tote doesn’t exist.” LISTEN HERE, IT DOES.

Leather Crossbody Belt Bag

Fanny pack, but make it huge and elevated.