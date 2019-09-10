Zara’s Latest Drops Will Make You Very Ready for Crisp Fall Weather

Scroll To See More Images

There’s absolutely nothing I love more than fall freakin’ fashion (except, like, my parents, I guess). Sweaters, jackets, autumnal colors—give it all to me in spades, even if the weather has yet to make it appropriate sweater-wearing temperatures. Although it still technically feels like summer outside, it’s fall in my heart, and I’m going crazy over the autumnally-perfect new Zara items that have just dropped. These are the types of pieces you’re going to want to snag now and wear inside your freezing office (or blast the AC in your home) until it’s chilly enough to wear them outside.

I’m talking the perfect fall sweater in a dreamy cream, a biker jacket in autumnal hues and perfect fall transitional accessories. Just let me be your guide into the foray of Zara new arrivals this week. I’ve even picked out some pieces you won’t even have to wait to wear. There happens to be a particularly adorable pinafore dress just waiting to grace the confines of your tiny apartment closet and a graphic tee that will give you all the nostalgic feels. Seriously, Zara can take my entire paycheck this week (and all weeks from now and until the end of time).

While I anxiously await the first leaf drop of 2019, you’ll catch me shopping these new arrivals like it’s my damn job. So, without further ado, let me introduce you to your fall starter wardrobe. Just add a pair of your favorite jeans, and you’re good to go for the season.

The best new Zara items to buy this week (September 10-17):

A biker jacket in a dreamy fall color? Sign me the hell up.

A little neck scarf is the perfect transitional accessory before you have to really bundle up out there.

Pair this dress with a sleek black turtleneck, and you’ll look like the epitome of autumn.

These earrings are the perfect way to get those fall vibes without having to commit to wearing a sweater in 80 degree heat quite yet.

This blouse gives me major Halloween vibes!!

Cool, I’ll take 10 of this blazer.

Is this the perfect cream sweater for fall? Probably.

Headbands are in for the foreseeable future, and this jacquard beauty is a fall dream.

Yes, that is Big Bird as the Mona Lisa. And yes, I want it.

I know it’s not cold enough to rock this plaid jacket yet, but you better believe I’ll be ready when that day comes.

