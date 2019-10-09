Zara’s New Collection Is Chock-Full of the Chicest Fall Staples

Scroll To See More Images

I know there are much healthier coping mechanisms than retail therapy, but Zara’s new collection just dropped, it’s a dreary day out and I have little self control. So don’t mind me if I reach for my credit card, because momma needs some new sweaters and, like, maybe a coupla’ new leather boots to join my army of 983,745 other new fall boots currently taking up multiple square footage in my tiny apartment right now. Sorry, bank account. Sorry, future self. But these new Zara items are just too good to pass up.

The latest Zara launch is a drop of the fashion retailer’s SRPLS line, a range of khaki and uniform pieces inspired by musicians, actors and activists. This Zara SRPLS CHPTR 03 collection is full of chic neutrals that you can mix ‘n’ match all fall and winter long. There’s something rebellious about this chapter—even though most of the pieces are minimalist AF. I’m talking about the monochromatic patchwork, casual and yet refined silhouettes (e.g., a sleek bomber jacket that doesn’t look like Michelin Man cosplay), and camo print that I actually like. Whoo! I’m sweating!

But you should really see for yourself. (I also need to not feel alone in this post-shopping spree shame that I’m inevitably going to feel the moment I get my order confirmation email.) Scroll through to see my favorite picks from Zara’s new SRPLS CHPTR 03 launch, and join me in a spot of cheeky over-spending!

The Best New Zara Items to Buy This Week (October 9-16):

CMBT BT

The high-shine leather upper and wide strap give this classic combat boot a fun twist.

CM/03 CT03

Never have I ever wanted a camouflage print anything so badly. Here’s the perfect winter statement coat you can throw on over nearly any outfit.

LNG/TS 03

Major Yeezy vibes with this one. I can already imagine 109,348 different ways to style this neutral staple.

PTCH/M1 03

Hey, I just met you

And this is crazy

But here’s my (credit card) number

Come home with me maybe

CWBY / BLK

Fashion can’t stop, won’t stop with the cowboy boot trend—and I’m not mad about it after seeing these.

PTCH 01/CRP TRS 03

Are these actually chic cargo pants????

JMP/ST 03

Think of all the statement jewelry you can style with this boiler suit!

TNK 03

This neutral hue is so incredibly gorgeous.

MN/SKRT 03

A tomboyish miniskirt that would go perfectly with a pair of chunky combat boots.

For the super minimalist: a chic phone bag with enough room for just, well, your phone.