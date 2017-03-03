The Best Zara Accessories To Shop This Spring 2017

It might be a little dramatic to say we live and die by Zara, but the Spanish retailer is almost always spot-on with its trend-forecasting: Before wide-leg jeans made their mass debut, there were half a dozen styles hanging at Zara; Mules quietly made it from Maryam Nassir Zaddeh’s presentation to the floors of Zara with lightening speed; and the sock-booties we saw take over our Instagram feeds this winter? Yea, that was Zara, too. It makes sense: Not everyone (hi, me) can afford to spend four-figures on the trends that walk down the runways, but once it trickles down to fast-fashion, it not only becomes affordable for the masses—it becomes a catpital-T-Trend.

But because there are thousands of items available online at any moment, it isn’t always easy to parse out the few that’ll inevitably rise above the rest—so we did the work for you. Ahead, the seven accessories trends that’ll be huge for spring 2017 according to Zara, plus our favorites to shop now.