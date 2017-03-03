StyleCaster
The Best Zara Accessories To Shop This Spring 2017

The Best Zara Accessories To Shop This Spring 2017

Lauren Caruso
Zara Spring 2017 Trends
Photo: Courtesy of Zara

It might be a little dramatic to say we live and die by Zara, but the Spanish retailer is almost always spot-on with its trend-forecasting: Before wide-leg jeans made their mass debut, there were half a dozen styles hanging at Zara; Mules quietly made it from Maryam Nassir Zaddeh’s presentation to the floors of Zara with lightening speed; and the sock-booties we saw take over our Instagram feeds this winter? Yea, that was Zara, too. It makes sense: Not everyone (hi, me) can afford to spend four-figures on the trends that walk down the runways, but once it trickles down to fast-fashion, it not only becomes affordable for the masses—it becomes a catpital-T-Trend.

But because there are thousands of items available online at any moment, it isn’t always easy to parse out the few that’ll inevitably rise above the rest—so we did the work for you. Ahead, the seven accessories trends that’ll be huge for spring 2017 according to Zara, plus our favorites to shop now.

Photo: Zara
Crossbody Bag with Fastening Detail, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Leather Crossbody Bag, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Embroidered Tropical City Bag, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Hoop Earrings, $19.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Multi-Hoop Earrings, $19.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Long Earrings with Hoop, $19.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Knotted Slingback High Heel Leather Shoes, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
High Heel Backless Shoes, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Embossed Leather High Heel Mules, $119; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Multiposition Leather Bucket Bag, $119; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Geometric Bucket Bag With Braided Handle, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Drawstring Bucket Bag, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Corset $25.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Corset with Metallic Rings, $22.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Sash-Style Belt, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Special Edition Leather Belt, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Special Edition Leather Belt in Camel, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Wide Leather Belt, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Contrasting Slingback Heeled Shoes, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Flat Slingback Shoes with Beaded Detail, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Flat Slingback Shoes, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

