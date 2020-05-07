Stylish Wristlet Wallets That’ll Convince You to Leave Your Purse at Home

Some days you just don’t want to lug around a purse. Whether you’re running down the block to your local bodega to get another pint of Ben & Jerry’s, going out bar-hopping or traveling, sometimes you’d rather travel light. A wristlet wallet allows you to hold onto just what you need: Your phone, your credit cards, your ID, your money and your keys.

Wristlets are what they sound like. There’s a cute little, but durable, strap that allows you to hold on tight to your wallet as it dangles in the air. Sometimes, wristlets come with extra straps that allow you to transform them into crossbody bags.

The process for picking out a fashionable wristlet is the same as picking out a wallet. You’re going to carry this around with you constantly, so the wristlet better reflect your personal style. Otherwise, you might start to resent it or regret your purchase.

We’re going to help narrow the field for you. We picked out the best wristlet wallets. The three wallets below all have RFID-blocking technology. Credit card theft can now happen with a simple scan of your wallet. These three wallets are specially made so those scans won’t happen to you. Keeping your financial information safe is the biggest priority. The stylish wallets below are also big enough to hold most smartphones. You don’t want to invest in a too-small wristlet that’s only going to hold your money, because then it’s basically useless to you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. nuoku Women Wristlet

Get more out of your wristlet with this option from nuoku. The wristlet comes with an extra long strap, so you can transform this wallet into a crossbody bag. A lot can fit in this little wallet. This wristlet can fit your smartphone, all of your cards, cash, coins and your cosmetics essentials. With RFID-blocking protection, your cards will be safe from scanning. The nuoku wristlet is available in a total of 17 colors, ranging from black to a minty green.

2. Lavemi Women's Wristlet

Perfect for everyday use, the Lavemi wristlet wallet has more than 17 card slots with RFID-blocking technology, three compartments for money, a coin pocket and leftover space for your phone or passport. There’s even enough space to slip a pen in your wallet. The wristlet strap is detachable, if you’d like to detach it and transform your wallet into a more formal-looking clutch. With more than 27 styles and colors to choose from, you’re able to pick a color that you’ll truly be happy with.

3. MUNDI Jacqui Vegan Leather Wallet

If you’re traveling or just want to carry next to nothing, the MUNDI leather wallet is a great choice. In addition to being made of vegan leather, this wristlet allows you to carry your phone in an easily accessible outside pocket. On the inside of the wallet, you have room for six credit cards, your ID, some change, cash and a passport. This wallet also has RFID protection, a removable wristlet strap and a long cross-body strap. Jacqui wallets come in 22 fun patterns and colors.