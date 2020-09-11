Breezy Wrap Dresses Are Closet Must-Haves

Invented in the 1970s, the wrap dress is a classic dress that refuses to go out of style. One half of the dress is wrapped over the other side, creating a front closure. So you don’t have a wardrobe malfunction walking down the streets, basically. The front is attached with a tie, which wraps around the waist of the dress. The tie emphasizes your waist in the best way, making the wrap dress one of the most flattering dresses you can buy. A true wrap dress can be put on like a robe, instead of pulled over your head. The faux wrap dress, which needs to be slipped over your head, still counts though.

We found the best wrap dresses for you. What’s so great about these garments is that they can be dressed up and down. You can wear them to weddings, work, dates, friend hangs, vacations and on lazy Sundays. We’ve found two flirty options that have high slits, which emphasize your legs, while our first pick is best for those meetings with your boss.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Lark & Ro Women's Signature Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

If you want a traditional and stylish wrap dress that you can wear from work to happy hour, this is the dress for you. Versatile and sleek, you can wear it just about anywhere. This long-sleeve dress has an overlapping top and skirt, plus a tie that helps emphasize your waist. There are plenty of classic colors and patterns to pick from, including navy white wispy floral, leopard animal print and vivid poppy.

2. ZESICA Women's Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Dress

This wrap dress is for girls who just can’t pass up a colorful pattern. Turn heads in this maxi, which features a frilly hemline, butterfly sleeves and a wrap closure. Made out of a cotton and polyester mix, this dress is lightweight and will keep you cool on hot days. It can be dressed up or down, depending on where you’re going. It’ll look at home at the beach or a wedding. There are more than 15 boho chic dresses to browse.

3. Milumia Plus Size Women Empire Waist Dress

This pale blue dress will look so chic at brunch with friends or an important work meeting. It’ll hug your curves and accentuate your waist with the cute wrap tie. You only have this blue option, but it’s a stunning shade you won’t find on other wrap dresses. It’s made out of polyester and spandex, though the fabric supposedly doesn’t have any stretch. You can get this wrap dress in any size ranging from Large Plus to 3X-Large Plus.