The Best And Worst Hollywood Rehab Rebounds

On Monday night, Demi Moore was rushed to the hospital due to substance abuse. Her rep issued the following statement to TMZ, “Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion andimproveher overall health. She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends.”

Well, this really sucks. I guess her separation from Ashton Kutcher (who is currently on a booze soaked surfing trip in South America) is hitting her hard, and she’s taking her mind off of the issues via controlled substances.

As if that coping mechanism is new in Hollywood. Celebrities have been going to rehab for years, with varying results. While some have gone onto thriving careers, with their substance issues reduced to mere blips in their lives, others have not been so lucky.

Check out the gallery above for a look at some of the best and worst of Hollywood’s rehab rebounds.