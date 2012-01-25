The Best And Worst Hollywood Rehab Rebounds

On Monday night, Demi Moore was rushed to the hospital due to substance abuse. Her rep issued the following statement to TMZ, “Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion andimproveher overall health. She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends.”
Well, this really sucks. I guess her separation from Ashton Kutcher (who is currently on a booze soaked surfing trip in South America) is hitting her hard, and she’s taking her mind off of the issues via controlled substances.
As if that coping mechanism is new in Hollywood. Celebrities have been going to rehab for years, with varying results. While some have gone onto thriving careers, with their substance issues reduced to mere blips in their lives, others have not been so lucky.
Check out the gallery above for a look at some of the best and worst of Hollywood’s rehab rebounds.
Best: Following years of hard partying in Hollywood and a court ordered stint in rehab after she drove down the 405 backwards, Nicole Richie shaped up and hasn't looked back since. She's now a wife, a proud mother of two, and a phenomenal fashion designer.
Worst: She may be doing fine right now, but it's only a matter of time before Lindsay Lohan picks back up where she left off and starts hitting the bottle again. Multiple stays in rehab have not dimmed her love of the drink and the drugs.
Best: Donatella Versace loved herself some drugs, almost as much as she loves art deco patterns. That is, until Elton John stepped in and made Donatella drop her nasty habits. She has yet to relapse, and her latest venture -- Versace for H&M -- completely revived the brand.
Worst: Poor Kim Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is known for her erratic behavior. She recently checked herself into a rehab facility to deal with her demons, and if history repeats itself (which it so often does), her troubles are far from over.
Best: Robert Downey Jr. is the poster child for success after addiction. Despite loving the nose candy so much that it allegedly destroyed his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker, Rob made a complete turn around. His career is better than ever, and he looks freakin' amazing.
Worst: My goddess, Heather Locklear, who once lit up televisions across the nation as Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, has had a rough go of it as of late. After checking out of rehab a few years ago, her family is desperately trying to force her back in after some serious debauchery got her in trouble.
Best: After a sad split from his wife Courteney Cox Arquette, man child David Arquette checked himself into rehab. Since then, the former couple has stated that they are the "best of friends," and that he is thriving.
Worst: Charlie Sheen's ex was arrested a few months back in Aspen for having a crap load of coke on her. She's currently back in the 'hab for the umpteenth time, and chances are her partying days ain't over.
Best: While the gossip rags are reporting that Kelly Osbourne is off the wagon, she has her sh*t together. After checking into rehab for an addiction to prescription meds, Kelly O is back on her game. She has slimmed down, made herself over, and is now a hysterical host on E!'s Fashion Police.
Worst: Andy Dick has admitted that sometimes he's sober, sometimes he's not. After a stay in rehab last year following an arrest, he is said to still be partying. Ugh.