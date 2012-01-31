StyleCaster
Share

The Best & Worst Hollywood Rebounds

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best & Worst Hollywood Rebounds

Spencer Cain
by
The Best & Worst Hollywood Rebounds
7 Start slideshow

After dating notorious bachelor George Clooney for a year and a half,Elisabetta Canalis found herself back in the headlines today thanks to her quirky choice of a new man. The Italian actress was spotted canoodling with Jackass star Steve-O and it’s very apparent that these two are more than just friends.

The Twitterverse loved this news, and almost everyone noted that it seemed like a major downgrade for Elisabetta — who had been living the high life with Clooney, jetting between his home in Los Angeles and his infamous villa in Lake Como, Italy. While I completely understand everyone’s skepticism about the relationship, I don’t necessarily think it’s a total downgrade.

Sure, Steve-O is no Clooney. But let’s look at the facts: the guy is cute (in a way), he’s probably at least semi-rich, and he’s famous. That definitely seems to fulfill Elisabetta’s criteria. All in all, he’s not a rebound. He’ll keep her laughing, and he’s been through a lot and seriously mellowed out so she doesn’t have to worry about walking in on him stapling his scrotum to his leg. (Seriously, he was arrested for doing that onstage once.)

Anyway, this got me thinking about other celebrity rebounds (namely George and his new girlfriend,Stacy Keibler who’ve been making the red carpet rounds lately). Who do you think makes a good couple, and who are clearly just in it for that post break-up hanky-panky? Check out the gallery above for a look at some really smart AND ridiculous rebounds!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler and George Clooney are the perfect awards show season couple, but I'm not sure they'll last too long after...unless she puts him in a sleeper hold.

Ashlee Simpson and Boardwalk Empire's resident babe Vincent Piazza were a gorgeous red carpet couple. Um, Pete Wentz who? 

Eva Longoria and Eduardo Cruz are super hot. Like, super, super, super hot. He may be ten years younger, but they seem to be a great match. (Mucho caliente!)

Scarlett Johansson and Sean Penn were together for a hot minute and it was clearly a REALLY bad rebound for both of them. 

I'm not the only one who's NOT down with Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart. You could do better, girl. Although the appeal of being a sugar mama can be really strong...

Blake Lively, fresh from dating Leo DiCaprio, and Ryan Reynolds, fresh from his ScarJo divorce, are the perfect match. Rebound success! (Currently apartment-hunting together in NYC, we can only imagine how long before these two shack up for the long-haul.)

Ryan Phillippe and Amanda Seyfried were hot and heavy for a bit. Frankly, she's like Reese Witherspoon 2.0, and if it didn't work the first time, why would he go down that road again?!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Super Sweet Creations

Tuesday’s #NailCall: Super Sweet Creations

Promoted Stories

share