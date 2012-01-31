The Best & Worst Hollywood Rebounds

After dating notorious bachelor George Clooney for a year and a half,Elisabetta Canalis found herself back in the headlines today thanks to her quirky choice of a new man. The Italian actress was spotted canoodling with Jackass star Steve-O and it’s very apparent that these two are more than just friends.

The Twitterverse loved this news, and almost everyone noted that it seemed like a major downgrade for Elisabetta — who had been living the high life with Clooney, jetting between his home in Los Angeles and his infamous villa in Lake Como, Italy. While I completely understand everyone’s skepticism about the relationship, I don’t necessarily think it’s a total downgrade.

Sure, Steve-O is no Clooney. But let’s look at the facts: the guy is cute (in a way), he’s probably at least semi-rich, and he’s famous. That definitely seems to fulfill Elisabetta’s criteria. All in all, he’s not a rebound. He’ll keep her laughing, and he’s been through a lot and seriously mellowed out so she doesn’t have to worry about walking in on him stapling his scrotum to his leg. (Seriously, he was arrested for doing that onstage once.)

Anyway, this got me thinking about other celebrity rebounds (namely George and his new girlfriend,Stacy Keibler who’ve been making the red carpet rounds lately). Who do you think makes a good couple, and who are clearly just in it for that post break-up hanky-panky? Check out the gallery above for a look at some really smart AND ridiculous rebounds!