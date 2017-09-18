The 10 Craziest Moments From the 2017 Emmy Awards

The 2017 Emmy Awards—a.k.a “television’s biggest night”—aired on Sunday evening, and dozens of TV’s biggest stars, including Nicole Kidman, Sterling K. Brown, and Elisabeth Moss, took home Emmy statuettes to celebrate the small screen’s last year of achievements. And while the usual who’s-going-to-win anticipation is cool and all, what’s always the most fun are the unplanned, off-the-cuff moments.

Though we watch scripted shows for the meticulously planned plot lines and thoughtful directing, awards shows are famous for the spontaneous, OMG moments that happen when you put a few hundred celebrities into a crowded room, add booze, and see how they interact.

From sore losers to impromptu kisses, here are 10 moments from last night’s 2017 Emmys that made our jaws drop.