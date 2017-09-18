The 10 Craziest Moments From the 2017 Emmy Awards

The 2017 Emmy Awards—a.k.a “television’s biggest night”—aired on Sunday evening, and dozens of TV’s biggest stars, including Nicole Kidman, Sterling K. Brown, and Elisabeth Moss, took home Emmy statuettes to celebrate the small screen’s last year of achievements. And while the usual who’s-going-to-win anticipation is cool and all, what’s always the most fun are the unplanned, off-the-cuff moments.
Though we watch scripted shows for the meticulously planned plot lines and thoughtful directing, awards shows are famous for the spontaneous, OMG moments that happen when you put a few hundred celebrities into a crowded room, add booze, and see how they interact.
From sore losers to impromptu kisses, here are 10 moments from last night’s 2017 Emmys that made our jaws drop.
Donald Glover Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 2
During his acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Atlanta," which he also created, Donald Glover revealed that he and his girlfriend, Michelle, are expecting their second child. The couple, who are notoriously private, welcomed their first child in 2016. “I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight," Glover said in his speech.
Nicole Kidman Kissing Alexander Skarsgard in Front of Her Husband
When Alexander Skarsgard won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "Big Little Lies," his co-star Nicole Kidman took his face in her hands and gave him a big kiss. Considering the two played spouses on the HBO series, the kiss wouldn't normally warrant the Internet reaction it did, except that the kisswas right in front of Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, who stood awkwardly as his wife locked lips with her former co-star.
Sarah Hyland's Wardrobe Malfunction
When Sarah Hyland made her way down the Emmys red capet, viewers couldn't help but point out a sliver of black shapewear peeking out from her two-piece Emmys gown. The malfunction was quickly mocked on Twitter, with one user calling out Hyland's stylist for not warning her about her "Spanx showing."
Photo:
Getty Images
Jackie Hoffman Screaming at Laura Dern's Win
When Riz Ahmed announced Laura Dern as the winner for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Emmy for "Big Little Lies," the cameras panned to her opponent and "Feud" star, Jackie Hoffman, who could be screaming "DAMNIT!" was Dern approached the stage. Hoffman explained her reaction on Twitter, slamming Dern for coming from "elitism" and "famous parents." She later suggested her reaction was a joke with a tweet saying, "I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?"
When Sterling K. Brown's Speech Was Cut Short
"This Is Us" fans were ecstatic to see Sterling K. Brown win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first black actor to win in the category since 1998.However, the excitement was short-lived after the Emmys music plaeyed and Brown's speech was cut-short. The moment sparked outrage on Twitter, with many users criticizing the show for allowing other actors, such as Nicole Kidman, speak for much longer.
Shailene Woodley Admits She Doesn't Watch TV
Shailene Woodley had audiences members scratching their heads when she revealed on the Emmys red carpet that she doesn't watch TV and is "more of a reader." The comment, which also included her questioning how TV-watchers "have the time," was slammed as "tone-deaf" on the Internet, considering Woodley's remark was at the Emmys where the television industry was celebrating its achievements.
“I’m a reader, so I always read a book instead of turning on my TV,” she said.
RuPaul Dressed as an Emmy
Stephen Colbert and RuPaul had audiences laughing out loud when the "RuPaul's Drag Race" host and two-time Emmy winner was brought onto the stage dressed as an Emmy statuette. The bit involved on-the-nose jokes such as if RuPaul, in character as Emmy, likes Oscar. "He's cute," RuPaul told Colbert.
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" Reunion
"9 to 5" fans rejoiced when the movie's original stars, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, reunited on the Emmys stage for a hilarious bit in which they talked about vibrators and not-so-subtly called out Trump as a "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot."
Sean Spicer's Surprise Appearance
In the middle of Stephen Colbert's opening monologue, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who has been famously spoofed by Melissa McCarthy on "Saturday Night Live," made a surprise appearance. Spicer's surprise, which spurred GIF-worthy reactions from stars like Anna Chlumsky, Sarah Hyland, and Julie Bowen, was also criticized on Twitter, with some users arguing that the former Trump administration aide "does not get to be funny."
Rachel Bloom Buying Her Own Emmys Dress
Rachel Bloom may have worn Gucci at the Emmys, but she wasn't exactly pleased about it. After the show, the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star blasted the fashion industry for not having a large enough selection for "non-sample size" women, prompting Bloom to purchase her $3,500 Gucci dress instead of borrowing a gown like celebrities typically do.
Photo:
Getty Images