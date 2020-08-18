Regardless of your shape, size and workout preferences, finding one of the best workout tops for women is a crucial part of your activewear lineup that can, believe it or not, enhance or hinder your performance. While you obviously want your workout top to be cute, figure-flattering and stylish, you also need it to be functional and supportive, which means it needs to also hit a number of other checkmarks too—solid support, comfortable design, anti-chafing fabric, full-coverage and sweat-wicking technology are all important factors to keep in mind.

Of course, the perfect workout top for women who prefer lower-impact fitness activities like yoga, pilates, and barre (i.e. not too loose or too airy to leave you revealed when you’re in a downward dog or another semi-compromising pose) isn’t going to necessarily be the best workout top for women who prefer higher impact aerobic practices like spinning, boxing, running, weight-lifting, circuit training and HIIT fitness classes. For these higher impact activities, you’ll want to go for an option with greater compression to hold everything comfortably in place without cutting off your circulation, but you also may be able to get away with wearing a more relaxed or boxy fit.

Whether you have a boyish build or a fuller bust line (and everything in between), we’ve rounded up a few of the best workout tops for women on the market to meet the needs a variety of shapes and sizes as well as the type of exercises you engage in on the regular. We’ve even added some styles that are perfect for heading straight from barre to brunch. Check out our top picks for the best workout tops for women below.

This breezy, lightweight tank top is perfect for outdoor jogs, hikes, walks or boxing sessions on the lawn. The mesh racerback style helps promote better airflow while you work, helping to keep you cool, while the advanced, sweat-wicking fabric absorbs excess moisture to keep you nice and dry—even when you feel like you’re soaked in sweat. It’s also fuss-free to keep clean and stain-free because you can either hand wash or machine wash it without worrying about shrinking or pilling.

This style-forward athletic pullover is the ultimate athleisure piece to take you seamlessly from your morning barre class to your Sunday brunch date with the girls—all without looking like a slob leaving the gym—it’s truly one of the best workout tops for women on the market for the price. It’s designed with comfortable and lightweight waffle honeycomb knit to keep you warm enough post-workout but cool enough in case you decide to leave it on while you break a sweat. The adjustable drawstring closure is not only fashionable, but it also allows for a customizable fit.

While technically deemed a “longline” sports bra, this sleeveless crop top certainly counts as a bonafide fitness top if you ask us. Not only does it keep your place and offer supreme support, courtesy of a fitted shape, and wireless cups, but it’s also ridiculously cute. And that’s not all—it’s also designed with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry while you workout, and features a mesh upper for enhanced breathability. Oh, and did we mention that it’s adorable AF?

Available in both long and short sleeves and a variety of different shades, designs and prints, this seamless active crop top is the perfect mix of style and function. Featuring compression technology to keep you in place while you jog, train, lift and box, this figure-flattering activewear piece is a versatile staple no activewear collection should be without. It’s composed of 76 percent polyamide, 14 percent polyester for extra wiggle room and 10 percent spandex for enhanced mobility, making it a great option for virtually any type of workout. Best of all, the sweat-absorbing fabric dries super fast, keeping sweat at bay—even during high-intensity training workouts.

Ideal for yoga, pilates and fitness classes where you’ll likely be bending, folding, and stretching, this tight-fitting crop top keeps you in place and keeps your lady bits covered regardless of your position. Aside from its functional appeal, it’s also one of the best workout tops for women who love fashion because it’s available in a wide range of chic colorways and prints (including the leopard pictured above) that’ll get you excited to workout. It looks super cute and flattering paired with your favorite high-rise leggings.

With an extra-supportive built-in sports bra with removable padding, this lightweight draped tank is perfect for running outdoors or high impact cardio classes like spinning, kickboxing and dance classes. The open-back style allows your back to breathe as you heat up, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps sweat contained and under control so you can stay focused and keep your core engaged. It’s also available in a selection of fun colorways and chic prints so you can always have a few stylish options on deck.

Not only does this elevated ruched cut-out top keep you dry and under-cover whether you’re in downward dog or busting it out in Zumba class, but the design also looks just as sleek with a pair of your favorite jeans and heels for going out. Talk about a style multi-tasker, am I right? Available in black, pink and green, this fashion-forward top also features an adjustable tie-back detail for a custom-tailored fit that looks cool to boot, making it one of the best workout tops for women on the market.

As one of Lululemon’s hallmark (and top best-selling) pieces of all time, the Switfy Tech Tee has earned its cult-following for a good reason (or two, or three). It’s designed for high impact fitness, including running and training, and features a seamless design to allow you to move freely and stay dry while you’re sweating. The seamless construction is also amazing for warmer weather because it prevents uncomfortable chafing and rashes caused by extra moisture retention in the fabric.

For low-impact fitness activities like stretching, yoga, and walking, this lightweight pull-over hoodie is the perfect staple for layering over another workout top, sports bra, or just worn alone. Designed with performance-enhancing fabric, this second-skin style features an ultra-stretchy feel to allow you to move without restriction, all without losing its shape after a wash or two. The hooded back is also ideal for outdoor exercise when an unexpected change of weather takes you (and your workout) by surprise.

For those who love the look of a longer-length sports bra paired with ultra-high-waisted leggings to work out in, this chic, sailor-inspired crop top strikes the perfect balance between a bra and fitness top without leaving you exposed or under-supported. The square neckline is super flattering for fuller bust sizes, while the cross-back design allows for better arm motion on bicep days.

Camo prints have endured as a major activewear trend for several years now, and clearly, the style is here to stay. Aside from its on-trend pattern, this long-sleeve fitness top also features compression for high-intensity workouts—whether you’re running, doing circuit-training-style drills with your trainer, or busting it out at your weekly boxing class. The chafe-free fabric allows you to move freely and comfortably, and the internal gripping detail helps the fabric stay firmly adhered to your body to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions from killing your runner’s high.

Not only does this make the cut for one of the best workout tops for women for its performance-forward design, but it also looks like a chic going-out top that you could wear on a date or night out with the girls. Featuring an avant-garde asymmetrical design, this unique activewear top is the perfect marriage of fashion and fitness (oh, and function, of course). The contrasting dual-color design allows the top to read as elegant, while the fitted bodice offers the utmost support and coverage for most sizes and shapes.

Featuring figure-flattering ruched detailing along the midsection and sides, this super-soft long-sleeve jersey tank is perfect for fitness classes, yoga, pilates, barre or just running errands when you feel like being cozy and cute. It’s also designed with convenient thumb holes as well as a peek-a-boo back detail to show off your cute sports bra underneath and promote airflow to keep you cool.