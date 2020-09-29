Stylish & Breathable Workout Tank Tops That You’ll Love

Luckily for us, workout gear has gotten really stylish—thanks to that whole athleisure trend. Gone are the days of going into the gym in your old high school t-shirt. Instead, you can rock a super cute tank top, which is practical and flattering. Look confident and fashionable when you’re spinning, running, doing pilates or trying a new YouTube workout craze. There is something in the mantra in “dress for success.” If you’re going to dedicate time to working on your fitness, you might as well have a motivating shirt that makes you feel good in your own skin. There’s a lot of emphasis put on the perfect pair of leggings, but you can’t forget your top half.

That’s why we rounded up the best workout tank tops for women for those of you who are looking to refresh your activewear collection. These tanks are specifically designed to be breathable—where that old, smelly t-shirt is not. A couple of our picks have moisture-wicking technology, which will help keep you comfy and cool throughout your workout sesh. The tanks aren’t just basic either. Each one has a unique style that’ll make you stand out in your spin class.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women This stretchy workout tank is perfect for yoga, your morning run or barre class. It has moisture-wicking fabric, so you’ll stay cool and dry even if things get a little sweaty. Plus, these tanks don’t have tags, which will save you from itching the back of your neck during down dog. Each racerback tank features a chic heather pattern, and you get three in a set. These tanks tend to fit tight, so go a size up if you want some looseness. There are 10 fun sets, featuring a ton of cool color combos. icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women $19.99 buy it

2. Mippo Workout Tops for Women This tank top features a long mesh design on the back, which you can tie up or leave hanging down. Who knew they made workout tank tops that you could style? This flattering top is made out of breathable fabric, which will keep you cool during your tough workouts, and has some Spandex built-in, so this shirt has some stretch. It comes in 22 vibrant colors, ranging from peach to mint. Mippo Workout Tops for Women $16.99 buy it