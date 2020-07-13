Colorful Workout Headbands That’ll Keep Your Hair Out of Your Face

No matter how many hairpins you use or how precisely you put every single strand into your ponytail, hair always manages to slip out of your hair ties and clips. It also happens during the most inopportune times, too. Right in the middle of a down dog or your boxing class. Having frizzy hair get in your eyes and onto your sweat face is annoying, because it often sticks to your face. And if it doesn’t, that means you’ll have to keep pausing your workout to push the hair out of the way. You can break this irritating cycle by shelling out of a reliable headband.

Workout bands might seem like something out of an ’80s aerobic video, but they’re thinner and more moisture-wicking than they were then. Plus, they’re more stylish. The best workout headbands are made out of stretchy, flexible materials, so they can mold to your head comfortably. These wide band headbands will stay put, unlike the super thin options that always seem to slip and fly out of your hair. The headbands come in a variety of colors, so you’ll be able to find one that matches your athleisure sets. Check out our three picks below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Temple Tape Headbands

This super stretchy pick is made out of a blend of three moisture-wicking materials. It promises to get rid of sweat eight times faster than cotton does. Made for all sorts of athletic activities, the thin band is one-size-fits all, and it’s designed to stay put. You won’t have to constantly adjust this headband. It’s also thin enough to be worn underneath hats and helmets. There are six colors to choose from.

2. Workout Headbands For Women

This headband isn’t just a single piece of fabric that goes across your forehead. It has two layers, a lightweight mesh lining that’s breathable and a polyester and spandex outer layer. The materials act fast, ensuring that your head won’t feel soaked in sweat. The stretchy headband will stay in place while you workout, but it isn’t so tight that’ll leave lines imprinted on your forehead after you’re done.

3. DASUTA Set of 10 Women's Headbands

With this set, you’ll have more headbands than days of the week. You get 10 bright, and in some cases, multicolored headbands. They range in color from black to sky blue and are reversible. Made out of Chinlon and Lycra spandex with an elastic band, the headbands will help feel you cool and dry when you’re hitting the gym. The soft set will stay put even when you’re jumping around.