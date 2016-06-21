StyleCaster
Share

20 Work Bags You’ll Actually Want to Carry

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Work Bags You’ll Actually Want to Carry

by
20 Work Bags You’ll Actually Want to Carry
20 Start slideshow

What exactly constitutes a work bag depends on what you do for work: Have to lug a laptop to your internship every day? You’re probably going to want to invest in a sturdy tote or roomy satchel with shoulder-friendly straps. Hour-long subway commute? Something with enough space to stash a book—or a convenient outside pocket for easy-access podcast-listening—should be top priority.

MORE: 35 Outfits to Wear to Work When It’s Hot as Hell Outside

Finding out what you like to carry is really a matter of trial and error—I love the look of simple leather backpacks, for instance, but I know from experience that taking it off every time I need my phone or keys drives me insane, and while I like the idea of downsizing a bit so I’m not hauling half my worldly possessions around five days a week, I inevitably end up bringing home an extra canvas tote to make up for it—and I swear those things are going to become sentient and take over my apartment any day now. Looking around the STYLECASTER offices, it’s clear everyone has a different take on the matter, and the idea of the boring-but-necessary office bag is growing pretty stale.

In the gallery, we’ve rounded up 20 styles—totes, backpacks, buckets, crossbodys, and more—that’ll get you through the workday without an ounce of additional blah.

MORE: Where to Buy Work Clothes That Don’t Suck

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Totes

Business Bag, $483; at Building Block

Totes

Rebecca Bag, $495; at Donatienne

Totes

Rivet Shopper Bag, $35.59; at ASOS

Totes

The Transport Tote, $168; at Madewell

Totes

Large Flap Leather Shoulder Bag, $180; at Genuine People

Backpacks

Unstructured Leather Backpack, $190; at COS

Backpacks

Leather Smith Backpack, $235; at State

Backpacks

Leather Backpack, $280; at Baggu

Backpacks

Stella McCartney Shaggy Deer Backpack, $1,445; at Barneys New York

Backpacks

Ecru Canvas Backpack, $64; at River Island

Satchels & Crossbodys

Rogue Bag, $1,400; at Coach

Satchels & Crossbodys

Tamsin Bag, $150; at Matt & Nat

Satchels & Crossbodys

Classic Handbag, $530; at Welcome Companions

Satchels & Crossbodys

Pashli Medium Satchel, $895; at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Satchels & Crossbodys

Brown Leather Pristine Box Bag, $575; at Avenue 32

Bucket Bags

Color Contrast Bucket Bag, $49.90; at Zara

Bucket Bags

AB 32 Bag, $699; at PB 0110

Bucket Bags

The Bucket Backpack, $795; at Von Holzhausen

Bucket Bags

Bucket Bag, $49.99; at Loft

Bucket Bags

Mansur Gavriel Calf Leather Bucket Bag, $695; at Bird

Next slideshow starts in 10s

What's the Difference Between Physical and Chemical Sunscreen, Anyway?

What's the Difference Between Physical and Chemical Sunscreen, Anyway?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share