20 Work Bags You’ll Actually Want to Carry

What exactly constitutes a work bag depends on what you do for work: Have to lug a laptop to your internship every day? You’re probably going to want to invest in a sturdy tote or roomy satchel with shoulder-friendly straps. Hour-long subway commute? Something with enough space to stash a book—or a convenient outside pocket for easy-access podcast-listening—should be top priority.

Finding out what you like to carry is really a matter of trial and error—I love the look of simple leather backpacks, for instance, but I know from experience that taking it off every time I need my phone or keys drives me insane, and while I like the idea of downsizing a bit so I’m not hauling half my worldly possessions around five days a week, I inevitably end up bringing home an extra canvas tote to make up for it—and I swear those things are going to become sentient and take over my apartment any day now. Looking around the STYLECASTER offices, it’s clear everyone has a different take on the matter, and the idea of the boring-but-necessary office bag is growing pretty stale.

In the gallery, we’ve rounded up 20 styles—totes, backpacks, buckets, crossbodys, and more—that’ll get you through the workday without an ounce of additional blah.