The 15 Best Winter Boots That Are Actually So Chic—From Celeb-Loved Moon Boots to Cult-Favorite Dr. Martens

When it comes to the best winter boots for women, I won’t lie, the pickings are slim. There are definitely a few great options (and spoiler alert, I’ve rounded them up below) but for the most part, they all give off heavy-duty, wilderness woman vibes that might not necessarily compliment your OOTD. What’s a girl got to do to stay warm and dry without looking like she’s just gone camping in the Alaskan tundra?

We’ve all seen her: The girl that thinks she can survive a winter snowstorm with nothing but open-toe booties and prayer. She puts on a bold face as if she’s not freezing, but you know that deep down, she must be. She’s usually trying to hop from the street to the curb while avoiding the eight-inch-deep pile of mystery slush that lies before her. She inevitably steps right into it, thereby soaking her thoroughly cute, but now totally ruined shoes. Don’t be that girl.

No, I’m not saying you have to cast your mules, open-back loafers or over-the-knee boots to the side from now through April, but if the weather forecast calls for a Juno-level storm, opt for something weatherproof, like the winter boots ahead. These babies range from water-resistant rain boots to duck boots to women’s snow boots, and they’re guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable in snow, slush and whatever else winter sends your way.

The best part? These all-weather picks are stylish enough that you won’t have to bring a change of shoes to switch into once you get to work. Yes, some of the picks on this list lean into that heavy-duty winter aesthetic, but others are sleek and simple, while even more are fluffy and fun. Throw these on with a pair of thick wool socks and you’ll be good to go all winter long.

Wondering what to look for when it comes to the best winter boots? It can be kind of hard to navigate the variety, especially when prices can range anywhere from $50 to $500 for boots that look pretty much identical. Read the specifics, my friend! You want something water and wind-resistant, or fully waterproof or water-repellant. You want insulation and a good temperature rate, meaning they can withstand negative-degree weather. Don’t be fooled by fluffy lining, cute chunky soles and lace-up details—what really matters here are the materials, so choose wisely and figure out the basics before you consider the aesthetics.

I’ll end this winter boots 101 seminar and leave you with the best winter boots to battle any kind of winter snowstorm. Your frostbite-free toes will thank you.

Moon Boot Icon Nylon Snow Boots

Tons of celebs have been rocking Moon Boots lately, including Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Anitta. Tracee Ellis Ross has even worn this exact lime green version. What makes them so special? The shape of the sole and the signature lacing that wraps around the entire shaft of the boot. Plus, the mix of vibrant and neutral-toned options will certainly catch people’s attention.

Dr. Martens 2976 Quad FL Boot

I own this exact pair of Dr. Martens

, and let me tell you, they’re amazing. After failing to find snow boots that were actually cute and matched my vibe, a friend told me to just wear Docs. So, that’s exactly what I did. I love a good platform, and I also love a good fur lining. Trust me, these chunky boots will keep your feet nice and toasty all winter long.

Marc Fisher LTD Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot

These Marc Fisher lace-up boots were contenders back when I was on the hunt for chic winter boots. There’s no denying how sophisticated they look, whether you style them with leggings and a puffer or a midi dress and a trench coat.

Sorel Brex Boot

These boots were also in the running during my search. I adore their chunkiness on the bottom and simplicity on the top. Side note: I own a different pair of Sorel winter boots and can vouch for their quality and coziness. My pair is so comfortable to walk in that I lowkey never want to take them off.

Sorel Brex Cozy Boot

If you’re after a lighter color scheme, look no further than this other pair of Sorel boots. Don’t they just scream cozy? The use of multiple materials, including leather, suede and faux fur is to die for.

UGG Adirondack III Patent Waterproof Boot

You can’t go wrong with trusty UGG boots in the wintertime. This pair features the brand’s signature wool-rich lining so that it feels just like real shearling.

Toms Mojave Hiker Boot

Throw on the Mojave Hiker Boot if you want to keep your toes warm and dry during the cold months. These boots are made from faux fur trims and a water-resistant mixed-suede. They’re also just really simple yet stylish.

Prada Pocket Weather Booties

Winter boots should last you for years to come, so it makes total sense if you’re willing to splurge. If there’s any brand to drop major coin on, it’s Prada. And did you know the designer brand made a snow boot version of its iconic pocket combat boots?

Calvin Klein Delicia Boots

Sometimes, less is more, and such is the case with these Calvin Klein boots. Their simple design and shape make them 10 times chicer. Not to mention, they’re on sale for only $66 at Zappos.

Cougar Vanetta Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Boot

These plush, waterproof boots will keep you warm in temperatures of up to -11ºF, making your decision a no-brainer.

Timberland Kinsley 6-inch Waterproof Hiking Boot

Timberlands

are winter classics, just like Bean Boots, UGGs and Moon Boots. They’re known for being able to withstand whatever adventure you’re embarking on. Plus, you can shop them at Amazon for as low as $84.

Moncler Gaia Pocket Metallic Faux Fur-Trim Snow Boots

You may know Moncler for its winter coats, but you should definitely have these snow boots on your radar. Just like the Prada pair above, this one features a pocket on each shoe—perfect for storing chapstick, mini hand cream or hand warmers if they can fit.

Mackage Conquer Logo Ankle Puffer Boots

The repeating logo on these Mackage puffer boots adds a touch of luxury that is oftentimes hard to find in a snow boot. They’re just as functional as they are pretty, since they sport non-slip rubber outsoles.

Sorel Brex Heel Cozy Lace-Up Boots

If you’re in need of a dressier snow boot option, opt for this heeled pair from Sorel. The flared heel is so chic and the molded rubber sole has you covered for walking on slippery surfaces.

Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Wedge Winter Boot

These shoes look like a boot-sneaker hybrid with their slight platform and jagged-edged outsole. However, the plush faux shearling steals the show.

