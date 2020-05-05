Cool Watches to Suit Every Woman’s Style

Watches are a timeless accessory—even smartphones weren’t able to boot them into extinction. They’re still going strong. If you want to take mini-breaks from your phone and its constant notifications or feel more professional, a watch can be a fun accessory to add to your jewelry drawer.

If you aren’t big on wearing bracelets, because you find them uncomfortable and unwieldy, you’ll find that wearing a watch is a different experience. Unlike other bracelets, watches fit closely around your wrist, so you’ll barely notice that you’re wearing it.

Just because you want a watch doesn’t mean that it’s going to look like your mother’s or grandmother’s. There are plenty of trendy and cool watches for younger women—almost too many to choose from. Once you start to do some digging, it might seem like there’s an overwhelming amount of watches on the Internet from all of the brands under the sun. How do you pick a durable, reliable watch whose battery won’t die upon receiving it that also fits your personal style?

We cut out the middle-man and sifted through timepieces to find the best women’s watches for you. We picked three very different options for every sense of style. Whether you’re a classic gal who prefers neutrals or a trendsetter who wants your bold highlighter-color watch to be your signature accessory, we’ve got you covered.

1. Casio Women's Watch

With a unique throwback design, this Casio watch makes a statement. The all-white watch with the cool contrasting face, featuring the face’s numbers in pastel colors, will certainly turn heads. The watch uses Japanese quartz movement, which means your watch will always be accurate and on-time, even when you aren’t. The band is made of molded resin and has an easy buckle closure. This watch is made to withstand a lot—including swimming and snorkeling.

2. Michael Kors Women's Runway

Who says that watches need to be silver, black, gold, brown or white? Michael Kors Runway watch comes in 21 vibrant options, ranging from aqua to bright red. There are still some classic colors available, for shoppers who prefer a sleek silver watch. The Runway bracelet is made out of stainless steel, and the face is constructed of mineral crystal. The watch is water-resistant to a certain extent. You can take this watch into shallow water, roughly up to 160 feet.

3. Timex Women's Indiglo Watch

Simple and stylish, this easy-to-read watch from Timex will go with the majority of your closet’s contents. With its neutral colors and comfy genuine leather strap, this watch will become your go-to accessory. This watch has an Indiglo face, which is a backlight technology that lets you see your watch face in the dark. You can choose from six different watch bands and face styles. It’s even water-resistant and can withstand a quick accidental dunk in the sink.