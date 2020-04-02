Fashionable Yet Functional Women’s Wallets to Store Your Cash & Cards In

You work hard for your money, so where are you storing it? We realize carrying a wad of cash isn’t exactly the “norm” these days, but your credit card, license, insurance card and the emergency twenty your mother advised you have in bills just in case, need a home. So rather than tossing the necessities in a rogue tote compartment or, worse, stuffing what you can in the pocket of your jeans, do yourself a favor and invest in a wallet.

Women’s wallets come in a range of shapes, sizes, color patterns and styles. Whether you’re a minimalist on top of the items cluttering your purse or someone who simply cannot resist signing up for yet another rewards card, they’re the compact organizer everyone needs. From basic carriers and wristlets with a ton of sleek compartments to accessories that exclusively fit dollar bills and loose change or roomier options with space to hold various other essentials (like feminine care products, lip gloss and your even your cell phone), these are our favorite women’s wallets out there.

1. Kate Spade New York Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade is always one of our first picks when it comes to bags, so it’s no surprise the designer made it onto our top picks for women’s wallets. This is definitely a piece you can pop in your purse or tote, or carry with you at formal events. Available in 10 colors and patterns like dusty peony, cherrywood and a gorgeous floral pattern, this bifold wallet features a whopping 12 card slots, four pockets and one ID window to store your license or student ID. A top snap closure keeps everything contained, while a zipper pocket along the back exterior is roomy enough to fit some extra cash and/or pocket change.

2. Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Travel Double Zip Wristlet

This women’s wallet from Michael Kors is the ultimate pick for anyone whose OOO message is almost permanently on. Named the “Jet Set Travel Wristlet,” the saffiano leather wallet keeps you organized on-the-go with plenty of storage compartments: one large billfold, a phone case slot with secure button closure, one window ID slot, six credit card slots and two multipurpose slots inside. It also comes in 20 stunning colors, which means color-coordinating with your luggage is a go.

3. Fossil Logan Leather RFID Bifold Wallet

If you’re basic in the sense that you like sipping your PSLs in the fall and carrying around the bare minimum in your purse year-round, Fossil has the wallet for your lifestyle preferences. Made from cowhide leather and decorated in a range of shades and patterns, the Logan Bifold can easily fit in the palm of your hand. Its storage compartments include two interior slips, one exterior zipper pocket, an interior ID window and five interior card slots.