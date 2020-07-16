Casual Women’s Twist Hem T-Shirts for Everyday Wear

This shirt puts a twist on the classic crew neck tee. T-shirts are basics, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Retire your old plain white tee in favor of the universally flattering twist hem t-shirt. The knotted hem, which is usually on your right side or in the middle of the shirt, creates a focal point. It pulls the fabric into a knot right at your hip or in front of your hips. Regular tight t-shirts stretch across your midsection, which can create an unflattering horizontal line. That’s not what you want. In contrast, the crew neck’s more exciting sibling fits looser.

We rounded up the best women’s twist hem t-shirts for you. We found one for the office, one that uses a popular trend you’ve seen all over Insta and one for chill weekends. These t-shirts are made out of cotton and spandex blends, making them a little stretchy and super comfy. The purpose of a t-shirt is to be comfortable, after all.

You can dress these shirts up or down easily, making them work for whatever you’ve got going on in your day. They also come in a wide variety of colors, so you can add several into the basics section of your closet.

1. Jescakoo Women's Short Sleeve Round Neck T-Shirt

This subtle twist-front top is flattering and perfect to wear to your office. It’s meeting-appropriate and can easily transition to happy hour or date night. This t-shirt is wrinkle- and pill-resistant, meaning that you won’t have to rush around ironing it before heading out in the morning. It has a little bit of spandex in the fabric blend, so it will be stretchy. There are more than 20 colors and patterned shirts to browse.

2. LUSMAY Womens Short Sleeve Loose Twist Knot Shirt

Made out of cotton and spandex, this t-shirt is casual and comfy. You can wear it to a workout class, brunch or just while lounging around the house. The tie sits right above your hip and gives the shirt a focal point, while glossing over areas that you’d rather people not focus on. It comes in eight different tie-dye options, so you can be on-trend in a multitude of colors. If you want to skip the tie-dye craze, there are more than 20 solid-color options to choose from.

3. ZILIN Women's Cold Shoulder T-Shirt

Give the world the cold shoulder on your day off with this cute t-shirt. The sloped neckline gives way to an open shoulder. The knot makes the shirt conform more to your body, giving the otherwise loose shirt some structure. You can wear this t-shirt every weekend of the year. It’s also great for layering underneath sweaters and jackets. This is the kind of shirt that celebrities photographed running errands in. This lightweight tee comes in 15 different colors.