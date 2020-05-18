These Comfy-Cute Tunics Will Be the Most Versatile Pieces in Your Closet

Let’s talk about your staple wardrobe pieces. You’ve got your favorite jeans, professional dress pants, sweats for lounging, and tank tops and T-shirts for mixing, matching and layering. Still, if you’re sifting through hanger after hanger thinking something’s missing, we have a hunch what that may be: tunics.

Oftentimes women’s tunics get clumped into the sweater weather category, but these comfy tops aren’t exclusive to fall and winter. They’re actually year-round essentials that come in long sleeves, short sleeves, no sleeves — there’s even such a thing as the tunic dress. But generally speaking, tunics are essentially long shirts. Sometimes they’re knee length, sometimes they fall just a few inches above the knee, and they come in all different styles: casual, formal and somewhere in between, depending on how you accessorize.

So as we transition into a new season, consider adding a few cute women’s tunics to your closet. From cute swing dresses you can comfortably brunch in or doll up for bridal showers and happy hours to cozy sweater-like tops you’ll want to live in on the weekends, these pieces are so multipurpose you’ll be glad to have them in rotation. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. OFEEFAN Women's Cold Shoulder Tunic Top T-Shirt Swing Dress

Name an article of clothing more comfortable than a T-shirt dress. You can’t, can you? There’s really nothing like the confidence one feels slipping on a soft, loose tunic that automatically looks good and feels even better on. OFEEFAN’s women’s tunic dress checks all these boxes and then some. It’s made with rayon and spandex — so it’s comfortable and stretchy — and features flirty bare shoulders and a swing hem so you won’t feel constricted every time you move. The piece is a wardrobe essential: available in over 20 colors and prints, the tunic can be dressed up or down for any and every occasion.

2. levaca Women's Tunic Tops

These women’s tunic tops from levaca are the weekend pullovers of your dreams. The long sleeve top is giving us serious cozy vibes: It hits at the average tunic length (a few inches above the knee), fits loosely (perfect for lounging) — there’s even a little side split action going on at the hem. With over 15 colors and styles to choose from, pick your favorite(s) and pair with jeans or leggings for the ultimate chill aesthetic.

3. SAMPEEL Twist Knot Tunics

Tunics are often associated with sweater weather and all things pumpkin spice, but these clothing items are actually a year-round wardrobe staple. Case in point, the SAMPEEL Twist Knot Tunic: This super cute top was made for warm weather months. Available in short sleeves or a tank top design, the shirts are made with comfortable and breathable fabrics like rayon and polyester and are loose fitting. The perfect staple for running errands or hanging out with friends, pair them with jeans, yoga pants or shorts for a casual yet still super cute look.