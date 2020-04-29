These Women’s Sport Watches Track Your Physical Performance the Old-School Way

Some fitness trends were made only to be put to rest, like the shake weights (awkward) and sauna suits (trash bag-looking two pieces that make you sweat). But then there are the fitness trends that pave the way for the contemporary models you know and love to have their moment in the spotlight. For example, before wearable tech started tracking your every move, people wore sport watches to monitor their physical activity and only their physical activity. So if you’re looking for something a little more basic and a little less pricey than a smartwatch to measure your performance, you might consider adding a women’s sport watch to your wardrobe.

Face it: We live in a world where every aspect of our lives is connected to the internet, and while activity watches that connect to your smartphone do have some perks, do you really need to be checking Facebook on the treadmill? Probably not. Having said that, like anything else, choosing a sport watch that’s best for you and that will inspire you to reach your goals comes down to personal preference. From sport watches that have similar bells and whistles as today’s most popular devices to old-school styles that track the basics like your lap time and heart rate, these are our favorite women’s sport watches.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Fossil The Sport Smartwatch

Fossil’s women’s sport watch is eye candy for the wrist. The lightweight band comes in 14 pastel-tone colors and the watch’s face is 100% digital. But this watch isn’t just beautiful, it’s intellectual as well: A smartwatch that’s powered by wear OS by Google work, this piece of wearable tech is compatible with iPhone and Android, tracks your heart rate and workout (including swimming), and you can easily manage your calendar, control your music, download apps, receive smartphone notifications and customize your watch face all in one, chic device.

2. Casio Women's LRW200H-7BVCF Watch

This chunky women’s sport watch from Casio is giving us major ’90s vibes, and we’re not mad about it. The same brand that brought us the Baby G way back when, Casio’s contemporary model makes just as much of a statement: Thanks to its all-white-everything band, the accessory pairs well with any outfit, not just leggings and a sports bra. As for special features, the watch was designed with a bi-directoinal bezel and round dial with pastel numbers to mark the hours. A small 24-hour index circles around the face, and a window at 3 o’clock tells you the date. The device is also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about taking it off and storing it somewhere while you swim.

3. Timex Women's Ironman Classic

If you’re a proud member of team cardio, then this women’s sport watch from Timex was made for you. It’s pretty much the idea of what a classic sport watch should be in practice: It features a large display face clad with fast 5-button access to a 00-lap stopwatch memory, a customizable alarm, plus interval/countdown timers. The accessory is also water-resistant up to 100 meters with Timex Indiglo backlight, just in case you decide to go off course and dive into a nearby body of water post-run.