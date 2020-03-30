Chic & Cozy Women’s Slippers You’ll Never Want to Take Off

Not even noon and you’re already daydreaming about winding down with a glass of wine tonight? Same. But aside from a well-deserved Netflix and sip session, there’s really no evening ritual anywhere near as satisfying as getting undone: Snapping off your bra and wiggling out of those hip-hugging jeans you so ruthlessly tugged on in the morning are the cherries on top of a hard day’s work. But trading your heels for a fluffy pair of slippers? Now that’s the whipped cream.

If your household footwear consists of mainly socks and bare soles, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Women’s slippers are like pillows for your feet: they’re soft, supportive — not to mention, they add a little something extra to your lounge look.

Investing in a quality pair of slippers (and actually wearing them) is also super beneficial for your sole(s): Unless your living space is wall-to-wall carpet, hardwood is unforgiving and, overtime, can cause inflammation in your feet. In other words: Going barefoot can become a literal pain down the road. What’s more, because your feet are so susceptible to contracting illnesses like the cold and flu, and foot-specific diseases like athletes foot and fungal infections, slippers act as a comfortable shield from potential ailments.

We know what you’re thinking: no, socks do not offer the same benefits as this category of footwear. All the more reason to find the perfect pair, right? Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles we guarantee your feet will appreciate.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Slippers

Let your toes breathe with these women’s slippers from Halluci. An indoor sandal of sorts, these fluffy-all-over slippers are covered with fleece and feature a memory foam insole that both supports and relaxes your feet. The bottom of the shoe is made from quality EVA, a material similar to rubber that’s soft, flexible and sturdy enough to withstand concrete and gravel should you venture outside donning a pair. The cross-band design is available in five colors: beige, camel, gray, pink and black — the perfect wardrobe of neutrals to pair with every pajama you own.

2. Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur Women's House Slipper

Jessica Simpson’s namesake clothing brand produces one of the best house slippers on the market. The pair feels as luxurious as it looks, with faux-fur folding over the top and blanketing the insole of the shoe. And speaking of soles, Simpson’s slippers are constructed with memory foam to cushion and support your feet after a long day at the office. We think we’re in love.

3. CL by Chinese Laundry POM POM Plush & Knit Slipper Boot

Want to know a secret? Boots aren’t exclusive to the chillier months. See, it doesn’t really matter if it’s sweater weather or the dead of summer — some feet are just always cold. If your soles could use a little extra warmth, this pair of women’s slippers from Chinese Laundry will come in clutch. Each pair of cable knit booties comes lined with faux fur for the ultimate cozy factor. And because they are just tall enough that they’ll hit your calf, these slippers pair nicely with leggings and jeans. (We definitely won’t judge you for sporting them outside the house.)