Stylish and Breathable Hats That Are Perfect for Runners

Running is hard enough as it is, so don’t make it even more of a challenge by wearing a heavy, thick baseball hat. Yeah, you might be supporting your favorite sports team or rocking your favorite fashion brand’s baseball cap, but at what cost? Feeling sweat pour down your face and getting blinded by the sun just isn’t just worth it. It’s time to switch to a hat that’s tailor-made to your exercise routine. Leave your sports and fashion hats for your weekends. There are hats that are specifically made for women runners, both casual joggers and intense marathoners. And they’re stylish to boot.

We found the best women’s running hats for ponytails. What sets these hats apart from the pack are their lightweight design, moisture-wicking technology and their anti-glare underbills. They’re made for running on hot, sunny days, when you need protection the most. Each of our picks has enough space for your ponytail and are adjustable to your head size, thanks to loop and velcro closures. Sleek and cool, these hats are so stylish that you’ll want to wear them on and off the track. You’ll get plenty of compliments at your casual Sunday brunch.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. PUMA Women's Evercat Running Cap

Whether you’re running or just make a quick run to your favorite wine store, this hat will keep your head feeling cool and comfy. It’ll almost feel like a second skin, so you don’t notice you’re wearing it. Everyone is going to ask where you got this minimalist hat, which features the Puma logo on the front and back. Made out of sublimated performance polyester, this hat is designed to handle your sweat. There are five color combos to choose from.

2. adidas Women's Superlite Relaxed Adjustable Performance Cap

Who said that UPF hats couldn’t be fashionable? Look cute and protect your face from the sun with this UPF 50 hat. The hat is lightweight and mesh, which will wick moisture away from your sweaty hair. You fasten this hat securely with the hook-and-look back closure and adjust it to fit your ponytail. While you’re jogging, the non-glare visor will make sure you can see where you’re going. There are seven colors to choose from, including some pretty pastel options.

3. TrailHeads Race Day Performance Running Hat

If running races is your hobby or you like to get in five miles before starting your day, this is the hat for you. The breathable, lightweight hat will keep your head cool and absorb sweat while you run—but it’s durable enough not to get blown off by a gust of wind. There’s an underbill designed to reduce the sun’s glare, so you can see easily. The velcro closure in the back helps you adjust your hat and accommodate your ponytail. It comes in white, cool green or radiant purple.