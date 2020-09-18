Flattering Pleated A-Line Skirts That You’ll Love

Sometimes, shopping for skirts can be a minefield. From minis to pencil skirts, once in a while they emphasize all of the wrong areas. They’re cute, hypothetically, but in the fitting room mirror or your bedroom, not so much. If you’re sick of being let down by unflattering skirts, we’ve got a solution for you. The pleated A-line swing skirts are game-changers. You’ve probably seen these everywhere, but they are universally flattering. They emphasize your waist, while flaring the rest of the way down, usually ending just below your knee. It’s the ultimate work skirt and a flirty date night option. Perfect for just about any day, type of weather or event, the high-waisted pleated skirt is something that you must-have in your wardrobe.

We found the best high-waisted and pleated A-line swing skirts for you. These skirts are designed to last—much like this classic clothing item. We found them in a variety of colors and patterns that are chic, stylish and statement-making. One of our picks is even a throwback to the swinging skirts of the 1950s.

1. Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt

This swing skirt isn’t just stylish, it’s also super comfy, thanks to its stretchy waistband. The skirt has a lining layer, so that means there will be no see-through skirts or wardrobe malfunctions with this pick. It’s important to note that this skirt is a little longer than most midi-length swing skirts. Versatile and long-lasting, the skirt comes in a variety of colors, including yellow salmon and dark green, along with some patterns, including polka dots and plaid.

2. ThusFar Women's Graffiti Pleated Skirts

If you want to stand out from the crowd with your pleated skirt, this is the brand for you. These skirts are either metallic or they come in vibrant, colorful patterns that you’ll have trouble finding anywhere else. From comic book illustrations to multi-color stripes, you’ll turn heads wherever you come in this form-flattering skirt. Get ready for some compliments in this comfy elastic-waist pick.

3. Belle Poque Women's High Waist A-Line Pockets Skirt

If you like to throw it back to the past, you’ll love this high-waisted pleated skirt. It’s flared and creates a flattering silhouette. The skirt has a tied bow in the front, which will emphasize your waist further, and a tastefully concealed zipper in the back. There are more than 30 colors and patterns to choose from, including a cute plaid option and a classic red pick.