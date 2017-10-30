The 7 Best Free Healthcare Apps for Women

It’s 2017. You don’t have to leave your house to obtain wine, a booty call, deposit a check, or—maybe best of all—go to the doctor. Frankly, I think the abundance of cutting-edge health care apps is one of the best perks of our digital lifestyles.

Do you really want to get out of bed when your throat is sore AF, your lady parts won’t stop itching, or you’re in the throes of post-breakup depression? Pretty sure the collective answer is absolutely not.

Yet along with the convenience of hundreds of new, brilliant apps all designed to make our lives easier comes the conundrum of deciding which ones to use. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you. Whether you’re looking for a therapist, a gynecologist, or a general practitioner, these apps have you covered.

Originally published September 206. Updated October 2017.