Chic Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Are Equal Parts Retro & Contemporary

Cat-eye sunglasses never really go out of style—the vintage-inspired eyewear design always somehow manages to feel equal parts retro and contemporary. And while they may feel like quite the statement accessory, they’re (somewhat surprisingly) both remarkably stylish and universally-flattering on most facial shapes. The ubiquitous sunglasses shape has definitely had many moments in both fashion and film, from street style trends to classic film noir flicks, and they tend to resurface with vengeance pretty much every other season.

There are plenty of different sub-shapes to choose from (rectangular, round, and even hexagonal styles are all in abundance) when it comes to the classic cat-eye silhouette, from more narrow face-framing pairs to oversized styles with funky, eye-catching colorways. If you’re looking for an affordable and versatile pair to test out the enduring “trend” (and remember, these sunglasses are literally *always* on-trend) for yourself, we’ve highlighted a few chic styles to add to your cart ASAP.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. WearMe Pro Cat Eye Sunglasses

These chic and subdued cat-eye shades are slightly over-sized for a universally-flattering fit. The chic bronze metal detail gives the black pair a sophisticated edge, while the dark lenses protect your peepers from the sun.

2. SOJOS Retro Cat Eye Sunglasses

These retro plastic cat-eye sunglasses are designed with polycarbonate lenses, nonpolarized lenses, and wide frames for a statement-making appeal. Aside from being cute, they also offer protection from UVA and UVB rays.

3. Sungait Cat Eye Sunglasses

Available in four different colorways and finishes, these mid-sized cat-eye frames feature polarized lenses, metal temples, and a plastic frame. Offering protection from the sun’s glare, they can also help to reduce eye strain.