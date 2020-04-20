These Women’s Dress Watches Transform Your Outfit Into a *Lewk*

Daily dressing and occasion dressing are two very different things. After all, we don’t make it a habit of wearing floor-length gowns on the subway or trying our hand at an Instagram-worthy updo for our morning sweat sesh (and if you do, please DM us because we want to know more!). Dressing up is an event. It calls for its own wardrobe, its own hair and makeup, and its own accessories — including the dress watch.

But unlike other statement-making occasion outfit components, dress watches are the unique item that actually can be right at home in your daily routine. In fact, dress watches have a singular ability to transform a regular outfit into a bonafide lewk. Our favorite dress watches have a few things in common: a refined metal band (leather and fabric bands skew more casual), eye-catching faces and dials, and an attention to detail unmatched by anything else on the market.

To do all of that within a single timepiece is no small feat. Here is a sampling of the dress watches we can’t stop lusting after and around which we can’t stop dreaming up new outfits.

1. Anne Klein Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch

Some accessories are designed to complement an outfit — to balance it out and add a finishing touch so the look reads as complete. Others are the outfit. And this Anne Klein Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch falls into that latter category. The rose gold link bracelet offers an intriguing and striking contrast with the minimalist emerald-hued dial. Coordinating rose gold watch hands and hour markers are punctuated with a genuine diamond at the 12 o’clock mark for luxe styling so perfect we just can’t.

2. Nine West Mesh Bracelet Watch

No one ever said minimal had to be boring. This Nine West Mesh Bracelet Watch strikes the perfect balance between delicate styling and understated glamour. The silver mesh bracelet is offset by a rose gold topring, and rose gold hands and markers on the watch face. But the watch face is where we truly fall in love with this timepiece — it features a split dial that is half matte taupe and half taupe sunray.

3. Fossil Women's Riley Glitz Quartz Watch

This dress watch from Fossil is a study in monochromatic maximalism — and, to be honest, we didn’t know such a thing existed until we laid eyes on this beauty. The tan leather band is accented with rose gold metalwork that provides a feminine and romantic touch. From there, the menswear-inspired beige satin dial (featuring three separate dial inlays to track days, minutes, hours and seconds) features alternating rose gold hour numerals and crystals, and rose gold hands. And to top it all off, the topring is dotted with crystals.