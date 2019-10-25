Get Witchy AF With These Spellbinding TV Shows

Scroll To See More Images

Magical, mysterious and always alluring, witches not only have become synonymous with the Halloween season but have found their way into pop culture. The best witch TV shows go back decades with classics like Charmed and newcomers like Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Even before October rolls around, our tablets, iPhones, and laptops, seem to be chock full of witchy content. While I’m definitely not opposed to that, there’s nothing like crashing on the couch with a bowl of popcorn to watch a spooky show during the height of the Halloween season. Seriously, who doesn’t want to live vicariously through some boss ass ladies whose lives are made a tad more complicated by their delightful magical powers?

It turns out, all witches are not created equal. Some brew poison in their cauldrons –terrifying those around them with their devilish and mysterious ways and some are morally righteous, flying high on their broomsticks for all the right reasons. Whether you’re enchanted by a little evil, or you prefer your witchy content on the PG side like one of our favs, Good Witch, these are all of the best witch-centric television shows you should queue up for the spooky season, and the rest of the year.

Charmed (2018)

A classic yes, but here, I’m talking about the modern reboot of the hit show. When WB announced a reboot of Charmed, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006, fans lost their supernatural cool. With the sparkling acting chops of Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery and

Melonie Diaz, the re-make was just the right amount of spooky and lighthearted.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Half witch, half-mortal, Sabrina Spellman is definitely one of the good witches in this series, which takes a slightly darker take on Sabrina The Teenage Witch. You may have grown up watching the original, but the modern take on the classic show is a must-see.

The Originals

Vampire Diaries fans rejoice! There’s more ominous fun to be had thanks to The Originals, where the Mikaelsons move to New Orleans and form an alliance with local witches.

Good Witch

Initially created for Hallmark, this series has all the makings of a Hallmark original, being wholesome, romantic, and a little silly. Don’t worry though — there’s still plenty of witchy magic packed inside each episode. Plus, there are four full seasons of lighthearted drama to get you through the spooky season. It now lives on Netflix so streamers everywhere can get in on the good, clean, witchy fun.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

’90s kids know how iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar was as Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Buffy was responsible for saving the world while trying to make it through high school. The series also focuses on Buffy’s bestie Willow (Alyson Hannigan), a witch who discovered her powers and just how dark they could become.

Legacies

In the town of Mystic Falls, anything goes. This undeniably dark series follows Hope Mikaelson as she attempts to master her powers and control her evil impulses. Danielle Rose Russell is flawless in this fantastical journey and if you’re an instant fan, you’ll be glad to know that season two recently hit Netflix.

The Worst Witch

If you’ve got teens and tweens at home, The Worst Witch is always a solid bet to flip on. The Netflix original series contains some serious Harry Potter vibes, and it may not be the scariest thing you watch this season, but it’s still majorly addictive.

Witches of East End

Based on Melissa de la Cruz’s books of the same name, Lifetime’s Witches of East End doesn’t get the clout that it deserves. The series followed the Beauchamps, Joanna (Julia Ormond), her daughters Ingrid (Rachel Boston) and Freya (Jenna Dewan), and Joanna’s sister Wendy (Mädchen Amick) who live in the fictional town of East End. Essentially it’s like the OG Charmed but updated for the 21st century.

What/ If

Anne Montgomery AKA Renée Zelwegger in this Netflix original thriller may not actually be a witch, but she’s definitely a witch in her own right. Throughout the course of the series, Montgomery plays endless tricks, carries out sinister plans, and deceives just about everyone she meets. She proves to be the ultimate game player, tricking everyone into thinking they’re her best friend before pulling the rug out from under them. Quite witchy if you ask us.

Charmed (1998)

Though we really love the new Charmed on The CW, nothing is more legendary than the original Charmed. The series followed the Halliwell sisters, the oldest Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs) the middle sister and Pheobe (Alyssa Milano), the youngest. In Season 4, we were introduced to a new sister, Paige (Rose McGowen) who shook things up anymore. It’s still perfect all of these years later.