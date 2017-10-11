The 12 Winter Trends We’re Most Excited to Wear

Thank your lucky seasonal stars, because it’s officially time to break out the beloved turtlenecks (don’t judge us), sweaters and layers. Did we say layers already? Even though fashion month is over, we’re gearing up to test out this season’s hottest trends.

In New York, London, Milan, and Paris, we saw banker suits, western wear and metallics all over the Fall 17/Winter 18 runways, and we’re here to help you break down this season’s hottest, most wearable trends.

In case you’re not feeling like dressing like Wall Street or John Wayne this winter (it’s okay, we’re more of a Jon Snow vintage-inspired fur type anyway), we have super doable on-trend pieces and accessories you can integrate into your winter roster. From the color red and checkered prints to combat boots and wide belts, there’s a little something for everyone.

Click through the slideshow to see and shop our top 12 winter trends. Also, it’s highly encouraged to mix and match the trends—because let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a mini metallic dress with cowboy boots?