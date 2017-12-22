55 Winter Travel Outfits That Look A-Plus Upon Arrival

December tends to be a whirlwind, and no matter what your background and which holiday (if any) you celebrate, most of us find ourselves with some time off on our hands around this time of year. This typically means visits to family and friends, often out of town, or maybe even a vacation with your S.O. (in which case, please bear these travel tips in mind).

While traveling, comfort is key, but of course, you also want to look chic AF when you arrive at your destination—especially if it’s somewhere exciting, or to see people you don’t get to visit often. We suggest opting for loose (yet cute) knits, leggings, wrap jackets, sneakers, and boots. We love the idea of rocking a silk PJ set with sneakers and a cool puffer jacket. Throw on a scarf, beanie (because who has time to do their hair?) and you’re ready to to jet.

Ahead, we rallied 55 winter travel street style pics and a few of our favorite cozy pieces you can splurge on if you’re in the mood to treat yourself for that extra-long flight to wherever you’re headed for New Year’s. Happy traveling!