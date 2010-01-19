The Best Winter Soup Recipes for Every Craving

The winter months seem to be dragging on endlessly — it’s bitter outside, and we could use a little help warming up! We think we’ll be able to survive until spring, but until then, we recommend warming yourself up with a delicious bowl of soup to keep you satisfied until those hunger pangs start up again. We’ve gathered a few of our favorite recipes for all to enjoy. If you’re just looking for a low calorie meal or a comforting and hearty soup recipe to warm up your insides, don’t worry we’ve got you covered too. Prepare these easily at home and bring them with you to work for a delicious (and affordable) lunch all week long!



Try these 5 soup recipes for all occasions:

For the Vegetarian: Winter Vegetable and Bean Soup with Pesto

Ingredients:

Pesto

– 2 cups (packed) fresh basil leaves

– 1/2 cup drained canned diced tomatoes

– 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

– 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

– 3 garlic cloves, peeled

Soup

– 2 large leeks (white and pale green parts only), chopped

– 2 medium carrots, peeled, diced

– 1 6-ounce white-skinned potato, peeled, diced

– 3 tablespoons water

– 8 cups canned vegetable broth

– 1/2 cup orzo (rice-shaped pasta)

– 6 ounces green beans, trimmed, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

– 1 15-ounce can cannellini (white kidney beans), rinsed, drained

– 1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

– 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Preparation:

For pesto:

Puree all ingredients in processor. Season with salt and pepper. (Pesto can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and refrigerate.)

For soup:

Combine first 4 ingredients in heavy large pot. Cover and cook over medium-low heat until vegetables are almost tender, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Add broth; bring to boil. Stir in orzo; boil uncovered until orzo is almost tender, stirring often, about 12 minutes. Add green beans; reduce heat and simmer until beans are tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in cannelloni and crushed pepper; simmer until heated through, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide pesto among 4 bowls. Ladle soup over pesto; swirl to blend. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese.

For Vegans: Vegan “Chicken” Noodle Soup



Ingredients:

– 1 leek, finely chopped

– 2 carrots, thinly chopped

– 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

– Handful of small broccoli florets

– 1 ear of sweet corn, shucked

– 1 pack of vegan noodles (discard the flavor sachet)

– Chicken sub chopped up into bite size pieces

– 1 stock cube (Kallo Organic)

– Water

– Salt

Preparation:

Place all the vegetables except sweet corn in a large pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil and turn down to simmer for a few minutes. Crumble up the noodles and add the sweet corn, chicken sub, and stock. Add more water if needed and bring back to a boil. Turn off stove and leave to slow cook for about 10 minutes. Season and eat!

For Meat Lovers: Beef and Bacon Chowder



Ingredients:

– 1 pound ground beef

– 2 cups chopped celery

– 1/2 cup chopped onion

– 4 cups milk

– 3 cups cubed peeled potatoes, cooked

– 2 cans (10 3/4 ounce size) condensed cream of mushroom soup undiluted

– 2 cups chopped carrots cooked

– salt and pepper to taste

– 12 bacon strips cooked and crumbled

Preparation:

In a soup kettle or dutch oven, cook beef, celery and onion over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink and the vegetables are tender; drain. Add the milk, potatoes, soup, carrots, salt and pepper, and heat through. Stir in the bacon just before serving.

For the Weight-Conscious: Carrot, Tomato and Zucchini Soup



Ingredients:

– 1 medium onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

– 1 tsp ground coriander

– 4 medium carrots, peeled and sliced

– 1 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise, then sliced

– 1 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

– 3 cups fat-free, low sodium chicken broth

– 1 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Preparation:

Heat 2 tsp canola oil in large pot on medium heat. Saut onions and garlic until softened. Add ground coriander and stir well. Add carrots and zucchini, followed by canned tomatoes and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. Add fresh cilantro. Stir and simmer for 5 more minutes.

Remove from heat, transfer soup to a blender, working in batches if necessary. Blend until smooth.

Serves 6-8

104 Calories per Serving

For the Comfort-Seeker: Rachael Ray’s Deep Winter Minestra – Beans and Greens Soup



Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

– 1/3 pound thick-cut speck (smoked pancetta) or butcher thick-cut bacon, diced 1/8-inch

– 3/4 pound crimini or mixed wild mushrooms (or a mix of wood ear and crimini mushrooms), thinly sliced

– 1 medium onion, halved across and thinly sliced

– 4 large cloves garlic, finely chopped or grated

– 2 small bundles or 1 large bundle (about a pound) lacinato or Tuscan black kale, stemmed and very thinly sliced

– Salt and pepper

– Freshly grated nutmeg (about 1/4 teaspoon)

– 1 can cannellini beans

– 1 quart chicken, beef or mushroom stock

– 2 cups water

– 1 cup dried pasta, such as penne rigate, mezze rigatoni or whole wheat short-cut pasta

– 1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar or balsamic drizzle

– Pecorino cheese, for grating

– Crusty bread, for mopping

Preparation:

Heat a soup pot over medium high heat. Add the EVOO. Add the speck or bacon and crisp, 2-3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and brown, 6-7 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook 5-6 minutes more to soften.

Wilt the greens into the pot and season with a little salt, lots of pepper, and some nutmeg. Add the beans, stock and water to the pot and bring up to a boil. Add the pasta, reduce the heat to a low, rolling boil and cook until the pasta is al dente. Check the seasoning, then serve in shallow bowls with some grated Pecorino on top and crusty bread alongside, for mopping.

(Serves 4)

