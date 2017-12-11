The 24 Best Winter Pasta Recipes You Need to Try

I can’t lie and say pasta isn’t one of my core food groups all the time. However, I can definitely say that cold weather and the endless political turmoil means you need to have a carb-loaded, super-soothing arsenal of recipes on hand at all times. Seriously: Serotonin is your brain’s natural antidepressant, and carbs are proven to be a quick ticket to a serotonin surge. Also, they taste incredible, and that in itself is also a natural antidepressant (though I speak from personal experience, not scientific evidence).

While I do condone eating well in the face of stressful circumstances, I also believe it’s important to give your body the nutrients it needs. That’s why these awesome pastas all feature super-flavorful and healthy toppings, like squash, broccoli, pumpkin, spinach, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, kale, and more. Oh—and cheese. Never forget the cheese.

Whether you’re desperate for some carb-y comfort food or just looking for dinner ideas, these pastas will hit the spot.