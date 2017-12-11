StyleCaster
Share

The 24 Best Winter Pasta Recipes You Need to Try

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 24 Best Winter Pasta Recipes You Need to Try

by
Winter Pasta
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Half Baked Harvest

I can’t lie and say pasta isn’t one of my core food groups all the time. However, I can definitely say that cold weather and the endless political turmoil means you need to have a carb-loaded, super-soothing arsenal of recipes on hand at all times. Seriously: Serotonin is your brain’s natural antidepressant, and carbs are proven to be a quick ticket to a serotonin surge. Also, they taste incredible, and that in itself is also a natural antidepressant (though I speak from personal experience, not scientific evidence).

MORE: 25 Winter Party Appetizers That Will Impress Any Crowd

While I do condone eating well in the face of stressful circumstances, I also believe it’s important to give your body the nutrients it needs. That’s why these awesome pastas all feature super-flavorful and healthy toppings, like squash, broccoli, pumpkin, spinach, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, kale, and more. Oh—and cheese. Never forget the cheese.

MORE: 19 Recipes That Can Help Prevent You From Getting Sick This Winter

Whether you’re desperate for some carb-y comfort food or just looking for dinner ideas, these pastas will hit the spot.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Best Winter Pasta Recipes To Try
Best Winter Pasta Recipes To Try

Pin it!

Photo: Pin it!  Best Winter Pasta Recipes To Try
Walnut, Mushroom, Sausage Meatballs, and Crispy Sage Pasta
Walnut, Mushroom, Sausage Meatballs, and Crispy Sage Pasta

The Woks of Life

Pumpkin Seed Pesto Pasta
Pumpkin Seed Pesto Pasta

How Sweet Eats

Winter Squash Carbonara with Broccoli Rabe and Sage
Winter Squash Carbonara with Broccoli Rabe and Sage

Half Baked Harvest

Sage Pumpkin Pasta Bake
Sage Pumpkin Pasta Bake

The Endless Meal

Butternut Squash Pasta Hash
Butternut Squash Pasta Hash

Holding the Grain

Roasted Fall Veggie Pasta
Roasted Fall Veggie Pasta

Show Me the Yummy

Butternut Squash Penne with Chicken and Fried Sage
Butternut Squash Penne with Chicken and Fried Sage

Parsnips and Pastries

Pumpkin Spinach Walnut Spaghetti
Pumpkin Spinach Walnut Spaghetti

Lazy Cat Kitchen

5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Arugula and Goat Cheese Pasta
5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Arugula and Goat Cheese Pasta

Gimme Some Oven

Brussels Sprout Pasta with Lemon Cream Sauce
Brussels Sprout Pasta with Lemon Cream Sauce

Naturally Ella

Wild Mushroom Pasta with Butter and Orange
Wild Mushroom Pasta with Butter and Orange

A Cozy Kitchen

Gnocchi with Squash, Kale, and Sausage
Gnocchi with Squash, Kale, and Sausage

Food Lovin Family

Tortellini with Creamy Pumpkin Sauce
Tortellini with Creamy Pumpkin Sauce

Marla Meredith

Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Creamy Mushroom Pasta

Girl Gone Gourmet

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Creamy Parmesan Risotto
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Creamy Parmesan Risotto

Maebells

Roasted Asparagus and Mushroom Carbonara
Roasted Asparagus and Mushroom Carbonara

Closet Cooking

Loaded Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Loaded Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Fake Ginger

Brown Butter Pasta with Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
Brown Butter Pasta with Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

Two Peas and Their Pod

Sausage Pumpkin Pasta
Sausage Pumpkin Pasta

The Spicy Apron

Turmeric Sweet Potato Pasta Salad
Turmeric Sweet Potato Pasta Salad

Jar of Lemons

Vegan Butternut Squash Mac-n-Cheese
Vegan Butternut Squash Mac-n-Cheese

She Likes Food

Butternut Squash Penne with Chicken and Fried Sage
Butternut Squash Penne with Chicken and Fried Sage

Parsnips and Pastries

Butternut Squash, Gruyere, and White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Butternut Squash, Gruyere, and White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

The Chunky Chef

Bacon, Sage, and Butternut Squash Lasagna
Bacon, Sage, and Butternut Squash Lasagna

Erica's Recipes

Next slideshow starts in 10s

21 Comfy Outfits to Wear When You Don't Want to Leave Your House

21 Comfy Outfits to Wear When You Don't Want to Leave Your House
  • Best Winter Pasta Recipes To Try
  • Walnut, Mushroom, Sausage Meatballs, and Crispy Sage Pasta
  • Pumpkin Seed Pesto Pasta
  • Winter Squash Carbonara with Broccoli Rabe and Sage
  • Sage Pumpkin Pasta Bake
  • Butternut Squash Pasta Hash
  • Roasted Fall Veggie Pasta
  • Butternut Squash Penne with Chicken and Fried Sage
  • Pumpkin Spinach Walnut Spaghetti
  • 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Arugula and Goat Cheese Pasta
  • Brussels Sprout Pasta with Lemon Cream Sauce
  • Wild Mushroom Pasta with Butter and Orange
  • Gnocchi with Squash, Kale, and Sausage
  • Tortellini with Creamy Pumpkin Sauce
  • Creamy Mushroom Pasta
  • Crispy Brussels Sprouts Creamy Parmesan Risotto
  • Roasted Asparagus and Mushroom Carbonara
  • Loaded Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
  • Brown Butter Pasta with Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
  • Sausage Pumpkin Pasta
  • Turmeric Sweet Potato Pasta Salad
  • Vegan Butternut Squash Mac-n-Cheese
  • Butternut Squash Penne with Chicken and Fried Sage
  • Butternut Squash, Gruyere, and White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
  • Bacon, Sage, and Butternut Squash Lasagna
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share