11 Pairs of Winter Leggings That Will Actually Keep You Warm, According to Reviews

We still have a couple more months of winter to get through, and while cold weather and icy conditions can be a hassle in a number of arenas in life, trying to navigate how to dress to stay warm without sacrificing style is one of the most frustrating battles we face in cold climates. Sure, finding a statement coat or stocking up on winter leggings is fun when the first signs of winter weather appear, but come January, our collective honeymoon phase with winter is officially over, and it’s completely normal to be downright sick of having to bundle up in your once-beloved winter coat.

Fortunately, depending on the severity of winter temperatures you’re facing, layering clothing is key—especially if your daily commute to the office involves a walk and then, of course, an office that tries to compensate for the cold outdoors by blasting the heat to the point of creating sauna-like conditions. Winter leggings and tights are a great way to add some warmth and dimension to your look this season, especially when they’re lined with fleece, knit and yes, even faux fur.

There is, of course, the question of how to know whether the winter leggings you’re online shopping are actually warm. To assess this, we’ve turned to reviews. Here, some of the cutest, top-rated winter leggings on the market right now—all of which promise to keep you cozy this season, and which have the glowing customer reviews to back that up.

Plus Fleece Lined Liquid Moto Legging, $92 at Revolve

These moto leggings prove that staying warm and comfortable doesn’t have to mean looking like you’re gym-bound.

Smartwool NTS Mid 250 Bottoms, $95 at Nordstrom

Customers love to rock these 100 percent wool leggings as a base layered underneath their ensemble. Added heat sans bulk? Yes, please.

Onzie Fleece Leggings, $58 at Revolve

These super-soft jogger leggings are the answer to winter-ready athleisure style. And they’re warm.

Baleaf Fleece Lined Leggings, $26.99 at Amazon

These are one of the best-selling pairs of leggings on Amazon for a reason, and they come in multiple colorways—meaning you can invest in a couple of different hues.

Plush Fleece-Lined Liquid Legging With Contrast Zipper, $97 at Revolve

These leather-look leggings get a luxe upgrade with the addition of a zippered detail at the hems.

Out From Under Faux Fur-Lined Footless Tights, $18.00 at Urban Outfitters

Faux fur lining gives these affordable, top-rated leggings a super plush feel.

Minus33 Merino Wool Franconia Midweight Bottom, $65.94-$74.99 at Amazon

These merino wool bottoms are lightweight enough to be worn as a base layer under clothing, but cozy enough to keep your legs from getting terribly cold.

Heed Your Warming Fleece-Lined Leggings, $25 at ModCloth

Customers love how these on-trend heathered leggings feel ultra-soft and warm without being super heavy.

Weigou Velvet Lined Leggings, $15.99 at Amazon

Velvet is one winter’s favorite textiles, and this pair of velvet leggings is equal parts cozy and on-trend.

Plush Fleece Lined Stirrup Tights, $37 at Revolve

If you’re hoping for more of a tight or stocking with a bit of heat-retaining technology, look no further.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.