StyleCaster
Share

The Best Winter Gloves to Stock Up On Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Winter Gloves to Stock Up On Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Best Winter Gloves
14 Start slideshow

There’s nothing that ruins a beloved snow day—what with all the sledding and hot chocolate and the heightened possibility of a meet-cute—faster than frostbite to the hands. But unlike scarves, hats, or even puffer jackets, there are few winter glove trends to speak of. In fact, according to a quick poll in the STYLECASTER offices, just about nobody puts more than three seconds of thought into their choice of gloves, mostly because they’re seen as purely practical, rather than an actual accessory that can be styled. (According to one editor, she’s never actually picked out a pair for herself, and instead, relies on whatever style her mom decides to gift her, without fail, every Christmas.)

MORE: The Warmest, Coziest Clothes to Wrap Yourself In This Winter

We figure it’s about time we put an end to that. Ahead, we culled 13 pairs of the best winter gloves—including a chic leather style with hardware, a knit pair with smart technology, and a luxe-as-hell cashmere-lined pick that’ll keep your entire forearm warm—that you can wear with purpose this season. Plus, with many of them priced low enough that you don’t have a canary should you lose one—and you will—you’ll have no excuse to be without ’em.

MORE: The Best Winter Boots That Won’t Totally Screw Up Your Outfit

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14
Pin it!  The Best Winter Gloves to Stock Up | StyleCaster
The Best Winter Gloves to Stock Up

Pin it! 

ASOS Leather & Suede Mix With Touch Screen, $31; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Tommy Hilfiger Winter Plaid Leather Gloves, $59.99; at Tommy Hilfiger

 

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

Ryan Roche Long Gloves, $250; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Joe Fresh Faux Fur Cuff Gloves, $19; at Joe Fresh

Photo: Joe Fresh

Merona Winter Gloves, $29.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Barneys New York Cashmere-Lined Long Gloves, $355; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York

Zara Zipped Gloves, $22.90; at Zara

 

Thom Brown Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves, $420; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Thom Brown

Lands’ End Winter Fair Isle Gloves, $34; at Lands’ End

 

Photo: Lands' End

Gucci Metallic Leather Fingerless Gloves, $525; at Gucci

 

Photo: Gucci

New York & Co Knit Gloves, $9.99; at New York & Co

 

Photo: New York & Co

UGG Carter Smart Gloves, $150; at Zappos

 

Photo: UGG

J. McLaughlin Lale Quilted Leather Glove, $98; at J. McLaughlin

 

Photo: J. McLaughlin

Next slideshow starts in 10s

An A-to-Z Pop Culture Guide of 2016

An A-to-Z Pop Culture Guide of 2016
  • Pin it!  The Best Winter Gloves to Stock Up | StyleCaster

Promoted Stories

share