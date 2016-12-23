The Best Winter Gloves to Stock Up On Now

There’s nothing that ruins a beloved snow day—what with all the sledding and hot chocolate and the heightened possibility of a meet-cute—faster than frostbite to the hands. But unlike scarves, hats, or even puffer jackets, there are few winter glove trends to speak of. In fact, according to a quick poll in the STYLECASTER offices, just about nobody puts more than three seconds of thought into their choice of gloves, mostly because they’re seen as purely practical, rather than an actual accessory that can be styled. (According to one editor, she’s never actually picked out a pair for herself, and instead, relies on whatever style her mom decides to gift her, without fail, every Christmas.)

We figure it’s about time we put an end to that. Ahead, we culled 13 pairs of the best winter gloves—including a chic leather style with hardware, a knit pair with smart technology, and a luxe-as-hell cashmere-lined pick that’ll keep your entire forearm warm—that you can wear with purpose this season. Plus, with many of them priced low enough that you don’t have a canary should you lose one—and you will—you’ll have no excuse to be without ’em.