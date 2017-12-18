10 Wintry Candles to Make Your Home a Warm, Scented Sanctuary

New York City in December can be less than charming. Sure, when there’s a layer of freshly fallen snow and you happen to be strolling down an elaborately decorated Fifth Avenue or a neighborhood of Brooklyn brownstones, that’s one thing. But it’s another thing when Mercury’s retrograde, slowing down anything and everything you try to do; it’s frigid and gray outside, and everyone on the subway is sniffling and sneezing; and you’re cooped up inside way more than you’d normally like to be just because the prospect of trudging out in the slush is more depressing than staying in.

We’ve discussed before how to make your home a place you want to be when you live in a climate that requires you to hibernate (whether you want to or not). Key to accomplishing that, in our book: plush throws, pretty art, excellent books, comforting yet healthy recipes, and—of course—candles.

Candles are an integral part of my winter survival routine. Whenever I’m home, I burn them pretty much starting from the moment I wake up until I go to sleep. I light one while I’m showering to give me 10 minutes of pretending that the world is a warm, comfortable place. I keep them going while I’m working, cooking, and watching TV. I’ve even gotten my typically no-frills fiancé hooked (his current favorite: diptyque’s Pomander).

It’s not just the scent and the little flickering flame that makes candles comforting (though it is definitely those things). It’s also the fact that just sparking one up feels like the tiniest act of self-care—a move that makes your abode more welcoming, comforting, and cozy; a space that feels homier and happier instantly.

Looking to treat yourself and your home to this magical effect? The candles ahead will help you create a warm, scented haven that you’ll love spending time in, rather than feeling like a prison you can’t leave until spring.