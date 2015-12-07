Your Ultimate Winter Boots Guide: 6 Key Styles to Shop Now

Moto, Chelsea, snow, knee-high, evening, and over-the-knee: These are the six winter boot styles that not only dominated at the Fall/Winter 2015/16 shows but also are consistently the most practical ever year.

Right now, ankle boots are being toughened up by buckles and studs at Giuseppe Zanotti, Alexander Wang, and Rebecca Minkoff, while Alaïa and Maison Margiela are adding a stiletto heel and shiny embellishment to make the ankle-biting silhouette evening appropriate.

Meanwhile, fast-fashion stores like Topshop and ASOS are prepping for winter by delivering on the classic Chelsea shape—and everyone from Lanvin to Zara is offering knee-high cuts.

In the gallery ahead, you’ll find all of these looks and more, with our top five picks for each major trend hitting every price point to suit any budget—yep, even yours! Click through the gallery to get shopping.