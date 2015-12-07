Your Ultimate Winter Boots Guide: 6 Key Styles to Shop Now

Moto, Chelsea, snow, knee-high, evening, and over-the-knee: These are the six winter boot styles that not only dominated at the Fall/Winter 2015/16 shows but also are consistently the most practical ever year.
Right now, ankle boots are being toughened up by buckles and studs at Giuseppe Zanotti, Alexander Wang, and Rebecca Minkoff, while Alaïa and Maison Margiela are adding a stiletto heel and shiny embellishment to make the ankle-biting silhouette evening appropriate.
Meanwhile, fast-fashion stores like Topshop and ASOS are prepping for winter by delivering on the classic Chelsea shape—and everyone from Lanvin to Zara is offering knee-high cuts.
In the gallery ahead, you’ll find all of these looks and more, with our top five picks for each major trend hitting every price point to suit any budget—yep, even yours! Click through the gallery to get shopping.
Giuseppe Zanotti Studded Leather Ankle Boots, $957; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Crosswalk Gina Leather Boot, $180; at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal
Bella Eyelet Detail Block Heel Pointed Boot, $44; at Boohoo
Photo:
Boohoo
Miu Miu Shearling-Lined Nubuck and Rubber Boots, $840; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Isabel Marant Nygel Leather and Shearling Ankle Boots, $396; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Sorel Tivoli II Waterproof Suede and Leather Boots, $130; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
DSQUARED2 Duck Tartan Flat Ankle Boot, $975; at Forzieri
Photo:
Forzieri
Elastic High Heel Ankle Boots, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Alexander Wang Fia Chelsea Boots, $602; at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch
Molly Chelsea Boots, $180; at Topshop
ASOS Riddles Leather Chelsea Boots, $99; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Lanvin Knee High Boots, $1,790; at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch
Soft Flat Boots, $89.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
High Heel Leather Boots with Laces, $159; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Vitaly Tall Boots, $111.99; at ALDO
Photo:
ALDO
River Island Mix Skin Patchwork Heeled Knee Boot, $233; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Gianvito Rossi Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $1,975; at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter
Nicholas Kirkwood Polly Riley Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $1,121; at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion
Over-the-Knee Kitten Heel Boots, $89.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
ASOS Envision Pointed Sock Boots, $81; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Jeffrey Campbell Gauntlet Patent Leather Bootie, $320; at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal
Maison Margiela Black Sequin Sock Boots, $1,095; at SSENSE
Photo:
SSENSE