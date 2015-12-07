StyleCaster
Share

Your Ultimate Winter Boots Guide: 6 Key Styles to Shop Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Your Ultimate Winter Boots Guide: 6 Key Styles to Shop Now

by
14 Shares
Your Ultimate Winter Boots Guide: 6 Key Styles to Shop Now
36 Start slideshow

Moto, Chelsea, snow, knee-high, evening, and over-the-knee: These are the six winter boot styles that not only dominated at the Fall/Winter 2015/16 shows but also are consistently the most practical ever year.

Right now, ankle boots are being toughened up by buckles and studs at Giuseppe Zanotti, Alexander Wang, and Rebecca Minkoff, while Alaïa and Maison Margiela are adding a stiletto heel and shiny embellishment to make the ankle-biting silhouette evening appropriate.

Meanwhile, fast-fashion stores like Topshop and ASOS are prepping for winter by delivering on the classic Chelsea shape—and everyone from Lanvin to Zara is offering knee-high cuts.

In the gallery ahead, you’ll find all of these looks and more, with our top five picks for each major trend hitting every price point to suit any budget—yep, even yours! Click through the gallery to get shopping.

MORE: A Complete Guide to the Best Winter Coats

0 Thoughts?
1 of 36

Giuseppe Zanotti Studded Leather Ankle Boots, $957; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Crosswalk Gina Leather Boot, $180; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Rebecca Minkoff Mollie Studded Moto Boot, $350; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Bella Eyelet Detail Block Heel Pointed Boot, $44; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Louise Motorcycle Boot, $895; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang

Miu Miu Shearling-Lined Nubuck and Rubber Boots, $840; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Carvela Snow Leather Boots, $150; at Selfridges & Co

Photo: Selfridges & Co

Isabel Marant Nygel Leather and Shearling Ankle Boots, $396; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Sorel Tivoli II Waterproof Suede and Leather Boots, $130; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

DSQUARED2 Duck Tartan Flat Ankle Boot, $975; at Forzieri

Photo: Forzieri

Elastic High Heel Ankle Boots, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Alexander Wang Fia Chelsea Boots, $602; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Molly Chelsea Boots, $180; at Topshop

Dune Petra Pointy Toe Chelsea Boot, $160; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

ASOS Riddles Leather Chelsea Boots, $99; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Lanvin Knee High Boots, $1,790; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Soft Flat Boots, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

High Heel Leather Boots with Laces, $159; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Vitaly Tall Boots, $111.99; at ALDO

Photo: ALDO

River Island Mix Skin Patchwork Heeled Knee Boot, $233; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Gianvito Rossi Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $1,975; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Nicholas Kirkwood Polly Riley Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $1,121; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

Fitted Over The Knee Boots, $345; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Over-the-Knee Kitten Heel Boots, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Heeled Reptile Embossed Boots, $345; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Alaïa Studded Suede Ankle Boots, $1,640; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

ASOS Envision Pointed Sock Boots, $81; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Cutout Stiletto Heel Boots, $76.50; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Jeffrey Campbell Gauntlet Patent Leather Bootie, $320; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Maison Margiela Black Sequin Sock Boots, $1,095; at SSENSE

Photo: SSENSE

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Creative New Ways to Wrap Holiday Gifts

15 Creative New Ways to Wrap Holiday Gifts
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share