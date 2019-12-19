StyleCaster
17 Winter Accessories to Snag If You, Like Me, Are Cold All the Heckin’ Time

There are a lot of things I love about winter. All of that crisp air, hope of some really photogenic snow, and holiday cheer really make it a top-notch time of year. (Five stars!) The chilly weather leaves a lot of opportunities to achieve true coziness, and for that I am thankful. However, some of us need a bit of help in the winter accessories department because—how can I say this? The winter months have a tendency to turn me into a wretched, freezing wraith who is cursed to never actually be warm from November to January.

Even worse, it’s not even just a curse for me. My hero of a boyfriend tries valiantly to act as though my feet don’t feel like the stone-cold talons of some kind of glacial banshee when they brush against him while we watch ‘The Mandalorian’—but I know the truth!!! My negative body heat is truly frightening!!!!

So what are we cursed folk, who are just a tad too cold all the time, supposed to do? Until now, my answer had always been spend as much time in a hot bath as possible. But until they invent a combination bathtub-workstation, this is still an imperfect solution.

So I did the research, myself. I’ve gone ahead and done the grueling work of trawling the internet for the best winter accessories for the hopelessly cold. I hope that if we are armed with these tools, our mood rings can finally stop thinking we’re dead and our loved ones can stop recoiling from our touch as if we were actual spooky winter skeletons. Or at least we’ll be able to tolerate a mildly cool office space. Either way, a win!

Urban Outfitters Smoko Heated Slipper $35
Smoko Corgi Heated Slippers

Let’s start by getting those icy toes under control with these adorable, USB-powered heated slippers!

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel… $30
YETI Rambler 20oz Tumbler

This insulated tumbler will make sure your beverage will stay warm for as long as you need.

Marc Fisher LTD Izzie Genuine Shearling… $250
Marc Fisher LTD Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot

Oh, man. An actually cute winter boot.

24

Urban Outfitters Chunky Ribbed Scarf $24
Urban Outfitters Chunky Ribbed Scarf, Originally $34

Bundle up, but make it Fashion.

Sam Edelman Carlton Waterproof Puffer… $145
Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket, Originally $170

The puffier you are, the warmer you are. That’s just science. 

Urban Outfitters Faux Fur Earmuffs $10
Urban Outfitters Faux Fur Earmuffs, Originally $20

Everyone could use a good pair of earmuffs, but they’re especially essential if you’re packing a set of fennec fox type ears that loose circulation instantly like mine.

UO Fleece-Lined Footless Tight $16
Urban Outfitters Fleece-Lined Footless Tights

People will have no idea that you’re approximately 200% as comfy as you look.

XPRIT Desktop Space Heater $25
XPRIT Desktop Ceramic Space Heater

You’ll never be truly warm as long as your space is cold. Think about it.

Patchology Winter Warm Up Holiday Kit $16
Patchology Winter Warm Up Gift Set

Merry Christmas to you. This gift set has warming treatments that will make sure your hands and feet are fully protected from the elements.

Topshop Lightweight Check Scarf $35
Topshop Lightweight Check Scarf

I’m here for this affordable winter accessories goodness.

 

Free People Warm Wishes Faux Fur Mittens $38
Warm Wishes Faux Fur Mittens

These mittens have the dual benefits of keeping your hands warm and helping you understand what the Cookie Monster feels like. A classic win-win.

Beautyrest Heated Plush Throw Blanket $46
Beautyrest Heated Plush Oversized Throw

Look, we’re far past regular blankets that don’t harness electricity.

Urban Outfitters 'Gia' Bucket Hat $19
Urban Outfitters ‘Gia’ Bucket Hat

Bucket hat, but make it cozy!

Madewell Ribbed Texting Gloves $29
Madewell Ribbed Texting Gloves

These touchscreen-friendly gloves are as cute as they are functional.

 

Urban Outfitters Heated Mouse Pad $20
Urban Outfitters Heated Mouse Pad

Whether you work at home or in an office the risk is way too high that you’ll have to take your mouse hand out of the warm cocoon of your work shawl. Make sure your bases are covered.

Sam Edelman Suzie Puffer Bootie $153
Sam Edelman Suzie Puffer Bootie, Originally $180

A heeled puffer coat for your feet. Honestly, need.

Happy Natural Light Therapy Lamp $32
Happy Natural Light

This lamp will bring the power and benefits of the sun right into your room even while the cruel winter wind howls outside, or even maybe when it’s just a little nippy out and you can’t be bothered.

Urban Outfitters Chunky Knit Pom Beanie $34
Urban Outfitters Chunky Knit Pom Beanie

Look at this hat. How could anyone be cold while they’re wearing this hat? It’s impossible.

Burberry TB Stripe Football Scarf $300
Burberry TB Stripe Football Scarf

A Burberry scarf that’s not checked? AND it has neon colors?? Sign me up.

Anthropologie Willa Space-Dyed… $130
Anthropologie Willa Space-Dyed Turtleneck Sweater

The sooner you admit to yourself you’re a turtleneck person, the easier this winter will be.

Crap Eyewear The Supa Phreek Sunglasses $79
Crap Eyewear The Supa Phreek Sunglasses

These sunglasses are under $80. Time to scream.

Free People Tis The Season Slipper Socks $28
Free People Tis The Season Slipper Socks

Just looking at these unlocks an extra cozy part of my brain I didn’t even know was there.

Urban Outfitters Huggable Ghost Cooling… $29
Urban Outfitters Huggable Ghost Cooling And Heating Pad

Snuggle up to this kind microwaveable fellow whenever you just need a moment.

Ganni Beanie $100
Ganni Beanie

Get you a high-quality beanie you’ll never want to take off.

Stella McCartney Stars Cat-Eye… $315
Stella McCartney Stars Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Don’t just tell ’em you’re a star—show ’em.

 

Spring Step Women's Yamma Winter Boot $80
Spring Step Women’s Yamma Winter Boot

Not only are these boots comfy and fur-lined, they’re also 100% vegan!

American Eagle Beanie $10
American Eagle Beanie, Originally $20

Oh, hey, a neutral-tone beanie that’ll go with any outfit you already own.

 

